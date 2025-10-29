Pavna Sports Ventures and Kri Entertainment Unite to Create India's First Integrated Sports and Entertainment Powerhouse

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: In a defining moment for India's entertainment and sports industry, Pavna Sports Ventures, Kri Entertainment, On Stage Talents (OST), and Weddings by IQ (IQW) have come together to form Pavna Sports & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The strategic alliance marks the creation of a unified ecosystem that integrates sports, entertainment, live experiences, and hospitality under one powerful vision.

Swapnil Jain, Managing Director - Pavna Sports & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., shared: "AKELE CHALE TO KYA CHALE, MAZA TO TAB JAB SAB SAATH CHALE." He added, "This merger is a celebration of collaboration and shared ambition. By joining forces, we aim to create an institution that unites creativity, scale, and performance across industries, from sports and entertainment to events and experiences."

About the Merger

The four-way merger brings together the collective strength of India's leading names across entertainment, sports, and experiential domains. Pavna Sports Ventures contributes its deep expertise in sports management, team ownership, and league operations.

Kri Entertainment, founded by Shvate S Kaull, with over a decade of legacy, is a leader in talent management, celebrity representation, and entertainment IP creation. On Stage Talents (OST), founded by Mourjo Chatterjee, is known for strategic artist management, brand partnerships, and large-format live experiences.

Weddings by IQ (IQW), led by Imran Qureshi, brings over 20 years of excellence in luxury weddings and high-end event experiences across India and globally. Renowned for creative storytelling, opulent design, and flawless execution.

Together, these entities form a future-ready platform that combines operational excellence with creative innovation, aiming to shape the next phase of India's entertainment and sports evolution.

Leadership Insights

Shvate S. Kaull, Chairman and Managing Director - Kri Entertainment Ltd., said: "We stand at a defining moment where entertainment, talent, and sports converge to shape a future-ready ecosystem. By uniting Pavna Sports' legacy, Kri's talent expertise, OST's creative depth, and IQW's experiential finesse, we are building a talent-first powerhouse driven by creativity, collaboration, and integrity."

Mourjo Chatterjee, Founder - On Stage Talents (OST), added: "This merger is about uniting visions to create opportunities for artists, brands, and audiences. Together, we are building a home for creativity that empowers talent, excites audiences, and inspires partnerships across the globe."

Imran Qureshi, Founder - Weddings by IQ (IQW), said: "At Pavna Sports & Entertainment, we view events not just as celebrations but as transformative experiences that define the spirit of our brand. Our goal is to elevate creativity, innovation, and precision across every experience we deliver."

A Step Toward Global Expansion

Headquartered at Signature by Lotus, Andheri, Mumbai, Pavna Sports & Entertainment is expanding its footprint across India and the Middle East. The company is developing a diverse portfolio of live entertainment formats, branded IPs, sports leagues, and destination events, alongside curated experiences for corporate and luxury audiences.

Its future roadmap includes a Pan-India concert series, a global sports league under development for 2026, and international collaborations that will bring Indian entertainment to new markets. By combining creativity with commercial scalability, Pavna Sports & Entertainment aims to build enduring global experiences rooted in Indian excellence.

About Pavna Sports & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Pavna Sports & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is a multi-vertical experiential company creating world-class IPs across sports, concerts, theatrical productions, weddings, artist management, and influencer collaborations. With a vision to take Indian talent global, the company blends creativity, precision, and scale to deliver exceptional live and digital experiences across India and the Middle East.

About Kri Entertainment

Founded a decade ago, Kri Entertainment is one of India's leading entertainment and talent management companies representing acclaimed film and digital artists. Known for its creative collaborations, brand partnerships, and large-format experiences, Kri continues to set new benchmarks in the entertainment industry. This merger envisioned and driven by Kri Entertainment marks the beginning of an exciting new era shaping India's first integrated entertainment and sports ecosystem.

