PayG Comes Up with An Ultimate Payment Ease for All with its Updated Mobile App

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 24: PayG, a Hyderabad-based fintech company, is relaunching its mobile app in a new appearance to deliver the maximum simplicity of payment into your pocket. Convenience, accessibility, and security are the topmost factors that PayG has taken care of. And they are going to introduce a set of handy products that readily lessen the manual efforts of everyone.

In this regard, the CEO of the company, YS Prabhu Kumar says “The success of our website and initial version of the app is overwhelming and we were continuously brainstorming to bring something more to everyone. A package full of innovative products will be there and we will be eagerly waiting to know our users’ reactions.”

Knowing that smartphones have become an essential part of digital payments today, PayG aims to remove all sorts of website and browser dependencies. With this aim, PayG brings their entire website in the mobile app to provide smooth transaction management right from the mobile devices.

PayG, after diving deep into the problems people face in payment gateways, introduces a fresh set of products during the launch. It includes popularly used products like a unified Payment Gateway, Sharable Payment Links and QRs, Shareable Invoices, Custom Pay Buttons, Payouts, etc.

Along with that, PayG brings premium products to help the merchants of India in setting up their strong and concrete online presence. PayG’s Online Marketplace G-store, Booking, and Ticketing, Pay Profile, etc. are available at. With these, merchants can go online and reach a wider customer base. They can expect an increase in their sales after a certain time with these.

The new version of PayG app will also offer common features like instant refunds, split settlements, and much more. PayG’s aim is not just to onboard the merchants. Rather they are more focused to offer 360-degree growth to the merchants with their exclusive solutions and guidance.

The CTO of PayG, Narendra Singh Solanki mentions that “PayG is developed with purely Indian sentiment, that’s why we made it classy yet pocket friendly. We understand selling online is like a dream for rural merchant – we want that their dreams come true.”

PayG ensures that the merchants will not have to pay any setup or maintenance costs. So, the merchants will have more business opportunities in least spending with PayG.

PayG claims that it is for all – not just for the merchants. YS Prabhu Kumar, the CEO says “PayG is aimed to develop as a one-stop solution for all type of payment management – be it from the merchant’s side and user’s side.” So, non-merchant users can use PayG app to keep their personal income-expense records and lent-borrowed amount records. Not just that, they can set reminders to collect their lent amount and pay the borrowed amount in this same app. They can also find their nearby listings and encourage local merchants by making purchases from them.

So, PayG sets you free from all the efforts of keeping the day-to-day or monthly income/expense records. At the same time, it reminds you the dates when you have to pay back the borrowed amount and when you have to ask someone to get the lent amount back,

No matter whether you are a merchant or a user, PayG app will make your transaction management easier than before. And the best part of the app is you will no longer need to take the help of your browser and type the URL to do any of these tasks – all will be in the app itself. Just, a tap on the PayG app icon will bring all the transactions in front of you.

To download the app, Please Click Here - https://payg.in/download-mobile-app.html

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor