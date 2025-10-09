Payhuddle Launches Betel, a cloud-based EMV terminal simulator to slash test time and costs

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Payhuddle Solutions today announced Betel, a cloud-based EMV terminal simulator. This tool lets teams spin up virtual terminals on demand, execute contact and contactless payment flows, and debug issues with production-grade visibility. Built for issuers, acquirers, payment schemes, networks, and terminal manufacturers, Betel removes the hardware bottleneck from certification and QA, compressing timelines and cutting spend.

Why Betel

Organizations today juggle multiple terminal families, kernel versions, and scheme variants. Physical devices slow everything down, especially for distributed teams. Betel virtualizes the terminal estate, allowing engineers and testers to run complex scenarios in parallel from anywhere.

What Betel does

* Multi-terminal simulation: Emulate common POS, mPOS, ATM, and unattended profiles; switch terminal configuration instantly to reproduce field conditions.

* EMV contact + contactless flows: Run end-to-end transactions for chip and tap, with configurable risk parameters and profile settings.

* Seamless debugging: Step through transactions with readable traces and artifacts that pinpoint where and why a scenario failed.

* Parallel, scalable runs: Execute large test suites concurrently to accelerate Level 3 and regression testing.

"Certification delays rarely come from the specifications; they come from logistics. With Betel, 'ship a device and wait' becomes 'open a browser and test.' We have made it so very easy for payment brands, issuers, acquirers, and terminal vendors," said Prakash Sambandam, CEO, Payhuddle Solutions.

"Betel helps reproduce issues quickly, and can be used by issuers, acquirers, processors, terminal vendors, and payment schemes," added Goutham YV, Head of Sales at Payhuddle. "Betel's multi-kernel architecture makes it a must-have for every stakeholder, especially with the introduction of C-8 profiles."

Betel complements Payhuddle's testing portfolio, which includes TECTO (terminal integration), Tropo (card personalization validation), and other certification tools, providing a unified path from pre-certification to go-live.

Betel is now available to early customers, starting today, with phased rollouts for additional terminal profiles and scheme variants scheduled over the coming weeks.

About Payhuddle Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Payhuddle specializes in payment testing, certification, simulation, and validation tools. The company enables faster go-to-market for issuers, acquirers, payment networks, and terminal vendors through domain-led engineering and automation solutions.

For more information, please visit www.payhuddle.com.

