Payment Aggregator Paysharp Private Limited gets ISO 27001 certification

New Delhi [India], October 9: Paysharp is an RBI in-principle approved payment aggregator based out of Chennai. Paysharp is focusing on non-card-based payments like UPI payments.

Paysharp announces ISO / IEC 27001: 2022 certification, an international standard in information security management systems.

Paysharp is an RBI in-principal approved existing payment aggregator that could onboard merchants.

Paysharp is a 4-year-old Company that closed two rounds of funding. The last funding was on March 2023 with a 200 crore valuation.

The company provides various UPI collection solutions for B2B and B2C businesses.

ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 is an international standard on how to manage information security. The standard was originally published jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 2005 and then revised in 2013 and 2022. The framework specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an (ISMS) information security management system within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks associated with people, processes, and technology aspects to create business value and protect business image and reputation.

