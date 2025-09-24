PayRupik Celebrates 4 Years of Inclusive Lending: Honoured with ‘Excellence in Financial Inclusion’ Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23:In a crowded fintech space where new players are emerging everyday, PayRupik has quietly built something remarkable, a personal loan platform that isn’t just digital, but deeply human. As the company marks four years of operations, it brings with it a story of trust, technology, and tenacity.

From enabling micro-loans to driving healthcare credit innovation, PayRupik now powers the financial journeys of 1.6 crore+ Indians. With 2.5+ lakh daily active users for loans and a growing network of offline touchpoints, the company is fast becoming a name synonymous with fast, frictionless, and accessible credit.

Building Credit Where It's Needed Most

The mobile-first platform’s growth has been rooted in a simple, powerful belief that credit should serve everyone, not just the few with high credit scores or those in large cities. Over the last four years, it has opened the doors to formal lending for millions of Indians who were previously overlooked or underserved.

This commitment to inclusion hasn’t gone unnoticed. At the prestigious 20th Elets NBFC 100 Tech Summit, PayRupik was honoured with the Excellence in Financial Inclusion award, a recognition of the company’s impact and the innovation driving it.

“This milestone isn’t just about numbers, it’s about stories. Every loan disbursed, every customer retained, every emergency averted…that’s what defines our journey“, said the CEO, Rishabh Raja. “We’re proud to be solving real problems with real empathy.”

Beyond Digital: Offline Expansions of Sayyam Investments

Even in an increasingly digital India, human touch matters. Recognizing this, Sayyam Investments, the developer and NBFC behind PayRupik, has expanded its physical footprint, launching four new sub-branches in Rajkot, Indore, Kolkata, and Nashik.

These new branches offer more than just loan processing; they serve as financial support centres for users who need face-to-face guidance. Whether it’s assistance with KYC, understanding loan terms, or resolving queries, the hybrid approach ensures that no borrower is left behind due to a screen divide.

For a brand that started with a digital-first approach, this expansion signals maturity and the ability to scale without losing sight of the user.

From Launch to Impact: Expanding Reach Consistently

Among PayRupik’s most meaningful ventures is its foray into healthcare lending. Through Mediloans, launched in 2024 in partnership with Medscred, the company provides quick-access hospital loans to patients and families in critical need.

Operating in select hospitals across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, the initiative offers loans of up to ₹10,00,000, disbursed within 48 hours directly to the healthcare provider, reducing delays and streamlining essential paperwork to ensure timely treatment.

By removing the financial bottleneck from medical emergencies, Mediloans is not just a credit product, it’s a lifeline.

“We’ve seen what happens when families are forced to delay treatment due to lack of funds. With Medscred, we’ve co-created a system where health doesn’t have to wait“, the CEO shared.

A Glimpse Into the Future

Four years ago, PayRupik began with a vision of simplifying credit. Today, it’s building a larger ecosystem – one that integrates responsible lending, behavioural underwriting, alternative credit scoring, and human support into one seamless experience.

The next phase of growth will focus on:

Expanding credit offerings into new verticals.

Strengthening fraud detection through AI and risk modelling.

Enhancing financial literacy among borrowers.

Deepening its regional presence with more hybrid touchpoints.

PayRupik’s customer base may be measured in crores, but internally, the team measures success differently – by the trust it builds every day.

About PayRupik

PayRupik is one of India’s leading digital lending platforms, focused on providing instant personal loans to salaried and self-employed individuals. With a core belief in financial inclusion, the platform offers credit solutions tailored for the real needs of emerging India, from medical expenses to urgent cash requirements.

Backed by Sayyam Investments, PayRupik combines cutting-edge technology with grounded financial expertise to create credit products that are fast, fair, and accessible.

Contact Details

service@payrupikloan.in

www.payrupikLoan.in

