Paytm expands travel market share with global partnerships, innovative travel solutions

New Delhi [India], June 24 : One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm has forged alliances with major global travel meta platforms, including Skyscanner, Google Flights, and Wego, making strides in its travel segment.

According to a press release, integration with these leading platforms enables Paytm to offer an extensive range of travel options, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Paytm recorded a year-on-year growth of approximately 19 per cent in flight bookings, significantly outpacing the industry's growth rate of about 3 per cent.

This upward trend in market share highlights Paytm's growing influence in the travel market. The company also reported a notable 15 per cent year-on-year increase in international ticket bookings in April, solidifying its reputation as a preferred travel booking platform for competitive prices and seamless services.

As the second-largest online travel aggregator (OTA) for train bookings in Q4'24, Paytm continues to enhance its customer experience with innovative features.

New offerings like guaranteed seat assistance and easy tatkal bookings have made train travel more convenient and accessible, catering to the needs of travellers across India, including those from smaller towns and cities.

This customer-centric approach has strengthened Paytm's position in the train travel segment.

Paytm has also expanded its international travel inventory by onboarding airlines such as Cambodia Angkor Air, SalamAir, and FlyDubai.

This expansion provides travellers with a broader range of international flight options, enhancing the overall travel experience.

The company's recent NDC (New Distribution Capability) integration with Amadeus, which includes Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways, represents a significant milestone.

This integration leverages artificial intelligence to offer more personalized travel options and packages directly from the airlines, improving the booking experience for customers.

In addition to flights and trains, Paytm has expanded its service offerings in the bus travel segment by including new operators like Mettur.

This expansion allows customers to choose from a wider variety of travel options, further enhancing the platform's appeal.

The introduction of a Free Cancellation service has seen significant growth, particularly in trains and buses, followed by flights.

This feature provides customers with greater flexibility and peace of mind, making travel plans more adaptable to changing circumstances.

A spokesperson for Paytm said, "We are committed to expanding our travel business offerings and enhancing the overall customer experience. Our partnerships with global travel aggregators and leading airlines, combined with the integration of artificial intelligence, underscore our dedication to providing seamless, convenient, and competitive travel solutions. As we continue to innovate and grow, we aim to deliver exceptional value and a superior travel experience to our customers."

With these advancements, Paytm is revolutionizing the travel industry by combining convenience, comprehensive solutions, and innovative features.

This growth aligns with Paytm's broader vision of leveraging advanced technology to enhance business operations and customer satisfaction across its diverse range of services.

