Paytm integrates AI into operations, aims to streamline processes

New Delhi [India], March 14 : Popular fintech company Paytm is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its operational efficiency, besides positioning itself alongside major global tech giants.

By integrating AI into its operations, Paytm aims to streamline processes and improve performance across the board.

"We are leveraging AI to improve our efficiency, much like other leading tech companies," a Paytm spokesperson explained.

"This involves transforming our operations with AI-powered automation to drive efficiency. Adapting specific roles and tasks is essential to align with our growth and cost management objectives more effectively," the spokesperson further added.

In addition to its focus on AI, Paytm is currently conducting its annual appraisal cycle, which is standard practice in the industry.

"We are in the midst of our annual appraisal cycle, a common practice across companies, where performance assessments may lead to some performance or role fit-related changes," the spokesperson continued.

"This process is distinct from layoffs and is a regular aspect of performance evaluations in any organization. The information based on external sources mentioned in your queries does not accurately reflect our operations. Above all, ensuring the well-being and support of our employees is our top priority," the spokesperson at the fintech company said.

Paytm said its dedication to using AI for operational efficiency and its transparent approach to performance evaluations highlight the company's commitment to both innovation and its workforce.

