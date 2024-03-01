Paytm Payments Bank receives FIU 'direction' over a discontinued business segment

New Delhi, March 1 Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) on Friday faced a penalty from the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND). The agency has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on the company's associate entity.

“The penalty pertains to issues within a business segment that was discontinued two years ago. Following that period, we have enhanced our monitoring systems and reporting mechanisms to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU),” said a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, and PPBL announced to discontinue various inter-company agreements, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ban on the bank’s operations inches closer.

In a BSE filing, the company said that as part of the process to “reduce dependencies”, Paytm and PPBL have “mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements with Paytm and its group entities.”

Further, the shareholders of PPBL have agreed to simplify the Shareholders Agreement (SHA) to support PPBL’s governance, independent of its shareholders.

The company had announced to sign up new partnerships with other banks and take measures to provide seamless services for its customers and merchants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor