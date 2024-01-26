Paytm Republic Day Festival offer: Get cashback of up to Rs 500, win an iPhone 15

New Delhi, Jan 26 One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns the leading payments and financial services company Paytm, on Friday announced an offer with the theme, titled 'Paytm Republic Day Festival'.

With this, users can make eligible payments via Paytm app and collect “Pioneer” themed stamps to win up to Rs 500 cashback and get a chance to win an iPhone 15.

“This Republic Day, we are proud to present a game that celebrates the pioneering moments in the history of India. With the Paytm app, we have enabled superfast and convenient payments for users across the country,” said a Paytm spokesperson.

To participate in the offer, users can play an interactive game on the Paytm app celebrating various pioneering moments in the history of India.

Users can unlock stamps by using Paytm app for all their payments, such as scanning and paying at nearby shops, paying bills, doing recharges, and more.

Additionally, users can also collect stamps by inviting their friends and families to the game. Upon collecting all 16 stamps, users will earn assured cashback of up to Rs 500 and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15.

“With this offer, every eligible transaction made via Paytm app allows users to earn a pioneer-themed stamp, taking them on a historical adventure along with exciting rewards,” the Paytm spokesperson added.

The Paytm Republic Day offer is valid till January 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor