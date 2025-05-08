PayU Appoints Digital Payments Veteran Shailesh Paul as the New CEO of Wibmo

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: PayU, one of India's leading digital financial services providers, has strengthened its senior leadership team by appointing Shailesh Paul as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wibmo, PayU's paytech division and a leader in payments security and digital financial services. Shailesh is a seasoned leader who brings in over two decades of extensive experience in payments, consumer banking, and fintech across Asia Pacific, India and the Middle East. His deep industry expertise and visionary leadership will further solidify Wibmo's position as a leader in digital payments, driving innovation and enhancing secure solutions for banks and customers.

As the CEO of Wibmo, Shailesh will lead the company's strategic vision and execution, driving sustainable growth and innovation. He will be instrumental in forging strategic alliances worldwide, advancing Wibmo's leadership in authentication, digital identity, and fraud prevention. Under his leadership, Wibmo will scale its secure transaction platforms and risk-based decision-making solutions, aligning with evolving market demands and regulatory landscapes.

Commenting on the appointment, Anirban Mukherjee, CEO of PayU said, "Shailesh's appointment marks a strategic step forward as we continue to deepen PayU's commitment to innovation and leadership in digital payments. With his deep expertise and global perspective, I am confident he will unlock new growth opportunities for Wibmo, elevate its market presence as a trusted technology innovator, and reinforce our vision of building a world-class Paytech platform for banks and financial institutions. We are delighted to welcome Shailesh to the PayU leadership team and are excited to have him lead this next phase of Wibmo's journey."

Shailesh Paul, CEO, Wibmo, said, "Wibmo plays a pivotal role in advancing PayU's vision of building a secure, scalable, and full-stack financial services ecosystem. Leading banks in India and in global markets trust our cutting-edge Paytech solutions, leveraging our technological leadership to serve their customers better. I'm excited to join the talented Wibmo team and the broader PayU leadership team as we push beyond conventional boundaries and create lasting value through trust, innovation, and excellence."

Prior to joining Wibmo, Shailesh spent over 18 years at Visa, most recently serving as Global Head of SMB Acceptance and previously as Head of Merchant Acquiring for India & South Asia. Shailesh has held various leadership roles in partnerships, product development and business development with prior experience at Standard Chartered and Mastercard. Shailesh is an alumnus of the Wharton School of Business Advanced Management Program, Xavier Institute of Management and Delhi University.

PayU, one of India's leading digital financial services providers with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital payment requirements of the Indian market. PayU India companies aim to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers through technology solutions.

PayU provide payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 5 lakhs+ businesses, including India's leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It's a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

Wibmo, owned by PayU, operates with entities in India, the US, and Indonesia. It is a global full-stack PayTech company and an industry leader in payment security and digital payments in emerging markets. As India's largest authentication service provider and one of the leading digital payment markets globally, Wibmo also offers fraud and risk management solutions, digital financial services, prepaid solutions, and a variety of merchant-acquiring services. To learn more, visit: www.wibmo.co.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor