PayU Innovates with SDK Releases for Frictionless Digital Payments Across Devices

New Delhi [India], November 22: In an era where the country's fintech and startup landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, is paving the way with its three groundbreaking mobile app Software Development Kits (SDKs). These innovations are designed to address the critical need for seamless payment experiences on mobile devices, improving transaction success rates by upto 5-6 per cent in a market that's marked by skyrocketing digital payment adoption led by one of the world's highest smartphone penetration.

PayU's latest SDK releases exemplify the company's commitment to product and tech excellence across devices & platforms. These SDKs are engineered to simplify the payment process, reduce checkout steps, and elevate transaction success rates across a range of payment methods.

* Native Payment Experience on 3DS 2.0: PayU is proud to be the first in the industry to launch a seamless Native OTP experience for card transactions through an EMVCo certified SDK. This solution guarantees 100 per cent coverage across all issuers and cards, while ensuring compliance with global security standards.

* UPI BOLT: PayU and Axis Bank's pioneering solution revolutionizes UPI payments. Built on NPCI's robust UPI Plug In SDK infrastructure, it empowers merchants to integrate PayU's UPI BOLT SDK with minimal changes, providing a simplified and efficient payment experience. This solution will greatly improve end-to-end SR, eliminating any third-party redirection and streamlining accounts and balances for users. This would help in enhancing the overall customer experience and help in greatly reducing cart abandonment & customer drop-offs.

* One-Click Net Banking: PayU's collaboration with MinkasuPay introduces a game-changing biometric solution that redefines net banking. By removing the need for usernames, passwords, and OTPs, this partnership streamlines the customer journey within merchant apps, compressing a complex 30-step process into a seamless one-click experience. Customers of PayU's partner banks can effortlessly use their fingerprint or Face ID for payments, with the added option of a secure PayPIN. This helps improve transaction success rates by 10-15 per cent across supported banks.

Manas Mishra, CPO - PayU said, "In a country where over 72 per cent of transactions are projected to be digital by 2025, it's crucial for businesses to adapt to the changing payment landscape. Our cutting-edge SDKs are designed to capture this immense potential by solutions for three of the most popular payment methods - Cards, UPI & Net Banking. With these innovations and strong ecosystem partners like NPCI & Axis Bank, we're paving the way for businesses to seize the opportunity presented by India's booming digital economy."

These innovative SDKs come at a time when businesses strive to boost conversions by simplifying the payment process and offering a frictionless experience to customers across devices & platforms. PayU's latest developments are set to make online transactions more accessible, secure, and efficient for everyone.

About PayU:

PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, is regulated under the Reserve Bank of India and has advanced solutions to meet the digital payment needs of the Indian market. PayU India aims to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers (merchants, banks and consumers) through technology.

PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology. PayU is one of the leading payment gateways in India & has empowered 5 lakh+ businesses, including leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, BNPL, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It is a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers & easy to implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers merchants best in industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

