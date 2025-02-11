PayU Partners with AdvantageClub.ai to Transform Loyalty Points Redemption Ecosystem in India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: PayU, one of India's leading digital financial services providers, has announced a partnership with AdvantageClub.ai, a global AI-powered leader in the engagement, rewards, and well-being space, to re-define employee engagement, rewards & recognition, wellness solutions (OPD plans, annual health checkup, and wellness challenges), sales incentive automation, flexible benefits, surveys, moments that matter, and communities on a single platform. The integration of AdvantageClub.ai on PayU Checkout will enable AdvantageClub.ai users to seamlessly pay for their digital purchases using their rewards or wallet balance, creating a frictionless shopping experience.

With a user base of over 5.5 million users, a presence in over 100+ countries, 1000+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options, AdvantageClub.ai is renowned for its 95%+ reward redemption rate, making it a preferred choice for corporate rewards. This partnership expands the scope of PayU's merchant partners to drive more customer retention, increase transaction volumes, and deliver superior value to their users. By combining PayU's robust payment ecosystem with AdvantageClub.ai's innovative loyalty platform, this collaboration will also transform customer engagement while unlocking growth opportunities for Indian businesses.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

- Seamless Rewards Redemption: AdvantageClub.ai users can seamlessly redeem their loyalty points or wallet balances at checkout on PayU's merchant platforms, enhancing ease and convenience for consumers.

- Boosting Merchant Engagement: Merchants gain access to AdvantageClub.ai's loyalty ecosystem, enabling stronger customer retention and boosting overall transaction value.

- Scalable Corporate Rewards Ecosystem: With 1,000+ corporate clients and a high reward redemption rate, AdvantageClub.ai empowers employees and corporates with unparalleled engagement solutions.

- Expanding Reach: This partnership integrates a niche loyalty partner into PayU's platform, further solidifying PayU's leadership as one of India's largest loyalty rewards program aggregators.

Nikhil Mehta, Senior Vice President - Partnerships & Payments Strategy - PayU, said, "As one of India's largest loyalty & rewards program aggregators, PayU is focused on expanding its loyalty & rewards partner portfolio to accelerate growth for every business. Our partnership with AdvantageClub.ai to integrate their solutions on PayU checkout will pave the way for the future of loyalty rewards redemption in the country. With such integrations, we continue to deliver innovative, value-driven solutions for our merchants and users alike, translating into better business growth and enhanced online shopping experiences."

Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder and CEO of AdvantageClub.ai said, "Our collaboration with PayU, an industry-leading payment gateway, is a milestone in bridging the gap between corporate rewards and digital transactions. Together, we are simplifying rewards redemption at checkout, enhancing convenience for millions of users, and driving meaningful engagement for merchants. This synergy of innovation and impact is redefining the rewards experience, creating a win-win ecosystem for employees, corporates, and businesses globally."

PayU, one of India's leading digital financial services providers with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital payment requirements of the Indian market. PayU India companies aim to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers through technology solutions.

PayU provide payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 5 lakhs+ businesses, including India's leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It's a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

AdvantageClub.ai is a global AI-powered employee engagement, rewards, and wellness platform with offerings like rewards & recognition, wellness solutions including OPD plans, Annual health checkups, and wellness challenges, sales incentive automation, flexible benefits, surveys, moments that matter, and communities on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement by digitizing the company's R&R policies, allowing them to drive better employee retention and happiness. AdvantageClub.ai has over 5.5 million users, with a presence in over 100+ countries, 1000+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options. Established in 2016, AdvantageClub.ai is the brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee engagement as a space to create disruption using AI, data mining, and analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, AdvantageClub.ai has an impressive client portfolio featuring Air India, BCG, Biocon, Concentrix, HCL, Hexaware, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Teleperformance, and many more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor