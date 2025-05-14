PayU Receives Final Authorization from The RBI to Operate as an Online Payment Aggregator

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: PayU, one of India's leading online payments services providers, has announced that it has received the final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

"We are happy to announce that PayU Payments Pvt. Ltd. has received the final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. We are grateful to the RBI for granting us the opportunity to be a responsible contributor to India's payments ecosystem. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to building a resilient, compliant, inclusive, and innovation-driven institutionone that serves merchants of all sizes and contributes meaningfully to the Digital India vision of the RBI and the Government. We sincerely thank our partners, merchants, employees, customers, and all other stakeholders for their continued trust and support," said a PayU Spokesperson.

PayU Payments Private Limited, one of India's leading digital financial services providers with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital payment requirements of the Indian market. PayU India companies aim to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers (e-commerce brands, banks and consumers) through technology solutions.

PayU Payments provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 5 lakhs+ businesses, including India's leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It's a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

