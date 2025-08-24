PC demand remains strong in India as market grows 5.7 pc in Jan-June

New Delhi, Aug 24 PC demand in the consumer segment remained strong across both online and offline channels in India, as the PC market grew 5.7 per cent (on-year) in the January-June period, shipping 6.8 million units, according to a new report.

According to Bharath Shenoy, research manager, IDC India and South Asia, H1 2025 posted YoY growth, supported by strategic inventory correction.

“The focus remained on maintaining leaner inventory to make room for fresh stock from July, ahead of the Independence Day sales in August and the major festive season that is expected to commence by late September,” he mentioned in an IDC report.

Meanwhile, the commercial PC segment grew 9.5 per cent in April-June period, driven by strong enterprise demand, which surged 21.2 per cent YoY in the quarter and 26.4 per cent YoY in H1 2025.

The etail channel maintained its growth trajectory, rising 1.6 per cent YoY in Q2 2025 and 11.7 per cent YoY in 1H25, reflecting steady online demand, said the report.

HP led the overall PC market with a 30.8 per cent share in Q2 2025 and 29.9 per cent in H1 2025, retaining its leadership across both consumer and commercial segments.

In the commercial segment, HP held a dominant 35 per cent market share, driven by strong enterprise demand, especially from the IT/ITES sector.

Lenovo secured the second position in the overall PC market with a 20.3 per cent share in Q2 and 19.6 per cent in H1 2025. The vendor’s consumer segment grew by 9.8 per cent YoY, driven by the rising popularity of gaming notebooks and robust demand through etail channels, the report said.

AI notebook adoption continued to gain momentum, surging 145.2 per cent YoY in first half. Basic AI notebooks led the segment, accounting for 88.1 per cent of total AI notebook shipments in H1 2025.

