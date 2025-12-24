PC Jeweller Accelerates Expansion with Landmark Uttar Pradesh Partnership and Record Profitability Surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: PC Jeweller Limited has strengthened its strategic expansion roadmap with a significant partnership announcement, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the CM YUVA Mission under the Department of MSME and Export Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, on December 19, 2025. This development follows the company’s earlier approval for onboarding as a Franchise Brand on the CM-YUVA Portal, positioning PC Jeweller as a key participant in the state’s entrepreneurship development initiative. The MoU formalises a shared commitment to create an enabling entrepreneurial ecosystem, enhance youth employability, promote self-employment, and support innovation-driven enterprise creation, reflecting both the company’s growth ambitions and Uttar Pradesh’s broader economic development objectives.

The Directorate of Industries and Enterprises Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has formally supported PC Jeweller’s ambitious proposal to establish 1,000 jewellery retail franchisee units across the state, representing a transformative opportunity to significantly expand the company’s retail footprint in one of India’s largest consumer markets. This expansion aligns strategically with PC Jeweller’s goal to strengthen its presence in the organised jewellery retail segment while contributing meaningfully to employment generation and enterprise development in the region.

The announcement arrives on the heels of remarkable financial performance and operational milestones for the company. PC Jeweller reported a Profit After Tax of Rs 164 crore on sales of Rs 725 crore in Q1 FY 2025-26, representing a substantial 234 per cent year-over-year increase in operating PAT compared to Rs 49 crore in the prior year’s first quarter, after adjusting for exceptional items. Additionally, the company achieved approximately 63 per cent year-over-year growth in standalone revenue during the quarter and reduced outstanding bank debt by roughly 23 per cent, advancing its trajectory toward becoming debt-free by the end of FY 2025-26. These financial gains have been underscored by operational momentum, including the expansion of PC Jeweller’s retail footprint with a new franchise-owned showroom in Pitampura, Delhi, and the successful recovery of full possession of all inventory and key showrooms in Delhi and Noida following a favourable order from the DRAT, Kolkata on October 7, 2025.

Adding to the positive momentum, PC Jeweller’s Board has approved the allotment of 7,81,14,890 equity shares to eight Non-Promoter, Public Category allottees upon the conversion of 78,11,489 Fully Convertible Warrants, increasing the company’s paid-up equity share capital. This capital restructuring further strengthens the company’s financial position as it pursues aggressive expansion and debt reduction strategies.

PC Jeweller Limited is a leading Indian jewellery company designing, manufacturing, and trading gold, platinum, diamond, and silver jewellery across multiple brands including Azva, Swarn Dharohar, and LoveGold. The company operates nationally with an established reputation, having even created commemorative medallions for the Cricket World Cup.

