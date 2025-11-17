PC Jeweller Ltd. Strengthens Capital Base and Reports Stellar Q2 FY26 Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: PC Jeweller Ltd. (PCJL) has announced a significant development in its capital structure, with the Board of Directors approving the allotment of 17,56,260 equity shares. This issuance follows the complete conversion of 1,75,626 Fully Convertible Warrants by Hawk Capital Pvt Ltd., an entity within the ‘Non-Promoter, Public Category’. The conversion was finalized upon receipt of the balance payment of ₹ 74,02,635.90, at a price of Rs 42.15 per Warrant, representing 75 per cent of the Issue Price. The number of shares allotted has been adjusted to account for the stock split that reduced the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 1, effective December 16, 2024. This strategic move has increased PC Jeweller’s paid-up equity share capital to Rs 732,84,94,855, comprising 732,84,94,855 shares, with the newly issued shares holding pari-passu rights alongside existing equity shares.

In parallel with this capital enhancement, PC Jeweller Ltd. has unveiled a remarkably strong financial performance for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026. The company witnessed a substantial year-on-year surge of 63 per cent in standalone domestic revenues, reaching Rs 825 crore, a significant increase from Rs 505 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. This robust quarterly performance contributed to an impressive 71 per cent growth in revenue for the first half of FY26, with total sales amounting to Rs 1,550 crore. Profitability metrics also saw considerable uplift, with Q2 EBITDA escalating by 91 per cent to Rs 246 crore. Operating Profit After Tax (PAT) experienced a remarkable 99 per cent jump, rising from Rs 102 crore in Q2 FY2025 to Rs 202.5 crore in Q2 FY2026. The momentum continued into the first half of FY26, with EBITDA up by 109 per cent to Rs 456 crore, and Operating PAT soaring by 143 per cent to Rs 366.5 crore. Despite factoring in finance costs of approximately Rs 36.3 crore for the quarter, PC Jeweller Ltd. reported a substantial PAT of Rs 208 crore.

PC Jeweller Ltd. is a prominent Indian entity engaged in the design, manufacturing, sale, and trading of gold, platinum, diamond, and silver jewellery. The company boasts an extensive operational footprint across India, marketing its offerings under diverse brands such as Azva, Swarn Dharohar, and LoveGold, and has also been recognized for creating commemorative medallions, including those for the Cricket World Cup.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor