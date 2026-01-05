PC Jeweller Reports 37% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY26; Strengthens Retail Network and Advances Towards Debt-Free Status

New Delhi [India], January 5: PC Jeweller Limited, one of India's leading jewellery brands and a prominent player in the studded jewellery segment, reported a strong business performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 (Q3FY26), driven by robust consumer demand during the festive and wedding season.

For the quarter, the Company achieved approximately 37% year-on-year standalone revenue growth, reflecting improved market traction, higher footfalls, and sustained consumer preference for branded jewellery. The strong performance underscores PC Jeweller's continued recovery momentum and its ability to capitalise on seasonal demand trends.

During Q3FY26, PC Jeweller also marked a significant milestone in its retail expansion strategy by receiving approval from the Directorate of Industries and Enterprises Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to onboard as a Franchise Brand under the Chief Minister – Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM-YUVA) scheme. Under this initiative, the Company plans to support the establishment of 1,000 jewellery retail franchise units operated by trained goldsmith entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban regions of Uttar Pradesh.

As part of this development, PC Jeweller has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CM-YUVA Mission under the Department of MSME and Export Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims to promote entrepreneurship, enhance youth employability, encourage self-employment, and contribute to the state's economic development, while simultaneously strengthening the Company's retail footprint, brand visibility, and scalability.

On the financial front, PC Jeweller reiterated its commitment to achieving a debt-free status in the near future. Since the execution of the Settlement Agreement with banks on 30 September 2024, the Company has successfully reduced its outstanding debt by approximately 68%, reflecting disciplined financial management and balance sheet strengthening.



