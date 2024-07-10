PC shipments grew by 1.9 pc in Q2 this year globally: Report

New Delhi, July 10 PC shipments totalled 60.6 million units in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 globally, a 1.9 per cent increase from the same quarter of 2023, a new report showed on Wednesday.

According to Gartner, this marks three-consecutive quarters of year-on-year growth for the PC market.

"The low year-on-year growth, together with stabilised sequential growth, indicates that the market is on the right track to recovery," said Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner.

"With 7.8 per cent sequential growth between 1Q24 and 2Q24, PC inventory is tracking back to an average level," she added.

The PC market in the US witnessed the highest shipment volume since the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, with over 18 million PCs shipped, resulting in 3.4 per cent (year-on-year) growth.

"Business PC demand picked up slowly as well, contributing to this growth. Our current expectation is to see surging business PC demand in the US in the second half of 2024," said Kitagawa.

HP maintained the top spot in the US PC market based on shipments with a 27 per cent market share, followed by Dell with a 25.2 per cent market share.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market dropped 2.2 per cent (year-on-year) due to the weak China market, offsetting the growth in mature and emerging APAC.

Emerging APAC continued to see mid-single digit growth, led by healthy growth in India.

Mature APAC also saw improving PC demand, resulting in year-on-year growth for the first time in two years, the report said.

