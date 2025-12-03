PC Solutions and SysTools Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Enterprise Migration Solutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 3: In today's fast-paced digital era, businesses are under constant pressure to modernize their IT infrastructure and embrace cloud technologies. Digital transformation is no longer a choiceit's a necessity for organizations seeking agility, scalability, and security. Recognizing this need, PC Solutions, a trusted leader in IT services, has partnered with SysTools, a global pioneer in data migration software, to deliver cutting-edge enterprise migration solutions. This collaboration aims to help organizations undergoing mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and domain consolidations achieve seamless Active Directory (AD) migration with the help of mMigrator as part of their digital transformation journey.

About PC Solutions, is a leading IT services and solutions provider with above Three decades of experience in delivering innovative technology solutions to enterprises across the Globe for all industry verticals. Specializing in digital transformation, cloud services, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure management, PC Solutions helps organizations achieve operational excellence and business agility. With a strong focus on customer success and delivery excellence, PC Solutions empowers businesses to embrace modern technologies and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About SysTools Software, a global IT solutions provider specializing in digital transformation and data security. Established in 2007, the company empowers businesses to modernize their IT infrastructure through flagship solution mMigrator in cloud migration, data recovery, backup, and Active Directory migrations. Serving clients in over 100 countries, SysTools combines innovation with reliability to drive end-to-end digital transformation for enterprises and government agencies worldwide.

As enterprises move toward cloud adoption and IT modernization, one of the biggest challenges they face is seamless data migration. Whether it's AD migration, email migration, file migration, or database migration, businesses need solutions that ensure data integrity, compliance, and minimal downtime.

This strategic partnership between PC Solutions and SysTools mMigrator brings together:

* Active Directory Migrations - enabling businesses to consolidate or restructure identity systems during mergers, acquisitions, or demergers, and transition to Microsoft Entra ID for cloud identity management.

* Tenant-to-Tenant Migration - Comprehensive migration of all workloads including Exchange Online (Email), Microsoft Teams (including chat history), SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Calendars, Contacts, and Groups

* Legacy Archive Migration - providing secure and compliant migration of historical email archives, such as Enterprise Vault to Microsoft 365, including journaling data for regulatory and legal requirements.

Leadership Quotes:

Our partnership with SysTools is a game-changer for enterprises looking to accelerate their digital transformation journey," said Ajan Basin, Vice President & Business Head, PC Solutions"

"Together, we deliver solutions that are secure, scalable, and cost-effective."

Kumar Sameer, General Manager - Delivery at PC Solutions, shared his perspective: From a delivery standpoint, our priority is ensuring a seamless migration experience for clients. This partnership allows us to combine SysTools advanced technology with our proven delivery frameworks, guaranteeing minimal disruption and timely execution. Our goal is to make digital transformation not just a vision, but a reality for every enterprise we serve.

Prashant Dheer Gupta, Chief Revenue Officer SysTools added, by combining our migration expertise and flagship solution mMigrator with PC Solutions enterprise IT capabilities, we help businesses overcome migration challenges and unlock the full potential of modern cloud ecosystems.

As businesses continue to embrace cloud migration and digital transformation, partnerships like this will play a critical role in shaping the future of enterprise IT. With PC Solutions and SysTools working together, organizations can confidently navigate the complexities of migration and focus on innovation.

