PE-VC investments fall by 8 per cent to $6.2 billion in Q1
By IANS | Published: March 31, 2024 06:45 PM2024-03-31T18:45:50+5:302024-03-31T18:50:05+5:30
New Delhi, March 31 Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms invested over $6.2 billion across 205 deals in Indian ...
New Delhi, March 31 Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms invested over $6.2 billion across 205 deals in Indian companies during the first three months of 2024, as per Venture Intelligence data.
The investment amount represents a 8 per cent fall over the $6.7 billion across 242 deals invested in the same period during 2023 and also down by 6 per cent when compared to the immediate previous quarter which witnessed $6.6 billion being invested across 200 deals.
Deal volumes in Q1'24 also declined 15 per cent compared to Q1'23 and were down by 2 per cent compared to the immediate previous quarter.
Q1’24 witnessed 8 mega deals ($100M plus rounds) worth $3.5 billion, compared to 17 such investments (worth $3.6 billion) in Q1’23 and 15 such deals (worth $4.1 billion) in the immediate previous quarter.
The largest investment in Q1’24 was the $2 billion acquisition of the Indian business of telecom Infrastructure provider American Tower Corporation (ATC) by Brookfield.
Other top investments during the period included GIC's $500 million investment in power transmission firm Sterlite Power Transmission and Multiples PE & Advent International's $233 million investment in Svatantra Microfin. This was followed by NIIF's majority stake acquisition in wireless communications company iBus for $200 million.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app