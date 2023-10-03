Peace in the world through forgiveness-Aacharya Pragya Sagar Ji Muni Maharaj

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 3: The Shamavani program was organized on 2nd October in the presence of Acharya Shri Sunil Sagar, Acharya Shri Pragya Sagar, Acharya Shri Ativeer Sagar and prominent sages and saints of Digambar-Shwetambar Jain Amnaya at the historic Red Fort grounds of Delhi, under the joint aegis of Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav Committee and Lavkush Ramlila Committee.

Bhadon month has special significance in Indian culture; in this month, the Paryushan festival of Digambara and Shwetambar community, along with Dashalakshana religion, festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi in Vedic culture etc., are celebrated with great enthusiasm.

As the chief guest in the program, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that only non-violence can bring peace in the world; I am very fortunate that I will get to participate in the 2550th Nirvana Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir Swami.

Virendra Sachdeva said that the Jain community is celebrating the festival of Shamavani. If the entire world starts celebrating this festival, there will be happiness and peace in the entire world. On this occasion, Manoj Tiwari said that the atmosphere of war prevailing in Ukraine and Russia can be calmed only through an apology. Lahar Singh Siroya said that this is a festival in which non-violence is given priority.

On this occasion, Acharya Shri Pragya Sagar Ji Muniraj said that “Shama Veersya Bhushanam” means forgiveness is the ornament of the brave. The 2550th Nirvana Mahotsav of Shri Mahavir Swami, the last Tirthankara of Jainism, will be celebrated across the country under the joint auspices of Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav Committee and Ministry of Culture, Government of India on 26 November 2023 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi. This program will be formally inaugurated by the hands of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. On this occasion, Satya Bhushan Jain said that to establish peace in the world, vegetarianism, non-violence, and environmental protection will have to be protected. On this occasion, many dignitaries like Arjun Kumar, S.S. Aggarwal, Satya Bhushan Jain, Gajraj Jain Gangwal, Pramod Jain, Pawan Garg, Chakresh Jain, Rakesh Bindal, Sharadraj Kasliwal etc. were present.

Acharya Sunil Sagar Ji Muniraj said that we all are followers of Lord Mahavir Swami, and if we follow the principles of Lord Mahavir Swami, it will be beneficial for all of us.

Acharya Ativeer Sagar Maharaj, Acharya Dharmadhurandhar Ji Maharaj, and Kamalmuni Maharaj were also present in the program.

Acharya Dharma Dhurandhar said, forgive, and you will be forgiven. Maharaj said Chidanand Saraswati ji of Parmarth Niketan has said that I follow the principle of Lord Mahavir Swami, 'Live and let live, happiness and prosperity can be achieved only.

On this occasion, Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal apologized to all the countrymen with mutual brotherhood and said that today, there is a great need in the world to adopt the principles of Jainism. Only then will peace be established in the world. S, S Aggarwal said that a new temple of Ramlala is ready in Ayodhya Teerth, in which Lord Shri Ram will soon be seated at an auspicious time, which will create a new environment in the country and nation.

