Peak Energy acquires 48 MW ready-to-build solar portfolio in Japan

Singapore/ Tokyo [Japan], June 17: Peak Energy, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy developers in Asia, has completed the acquisition of a unique portfolio of ready-to-build (RTB) high-voltage solar sites in Japan.

* The portfolio of projects will come online progressively over 2026-2028 and be combined with battery storage to maximize climate impact and cost savings for customers.

Located across different regions of Japan, including Tokyo and Tohoku, the projects have a combined capacity of 48 MW, sufficient to produce nearly 60 GWh of zero-carbon electricity per year, equivalent to the power consumption of around 15,000 households. In the process, the solar systems will help avoid nearly 27,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to removing around 9,000 cars from the road.

The solar plants are scheduled to come on stream over 2026-2027, with the electricity output sold to corporates through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Prices will be fixed from day one until the end of the 20+ year PPAs, allowing customers to make immediate savings on their electricity bills and to shield themselves from fluctuations in electricity tariffs over the long term. Selected sites will also see battery energy storage systems (BESS) collocated with the solar PV installations, allowing customers to make additional savings and expand their use of renewable power into the night.

This transaction further highlights Peak Energy's rapid growth in Japan, following the acquisition earlier in 2025 of another set of ready-to-build high-voltage solar sites, of 11 MW. Peak Energy since 2022 also co-owns a 28 MW solar plant in Kyushu and actively offers corporate power users in the country a range of energy services, such as cheap onsite solar PPAs, offsite solar PPAs and collocated solar+BESS PPAs.

"This acquisition further cements our position in Japan, where we are now uniquely positioned to serve large power consumers with cheap, clean energy at the scale the require and within the timeframe they need to meet their climate objectives," said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy. "I am particularly excited about Peak now also adding storage to some of our sites, to offer time-shifted PPAs, and helping some of our most ambitious consumers get closer to their 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy ambitions."

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable energy assets across Asia. Peak Energy delivers clean, affordable, and reliable power solutions to corporate customers through a diverse range of business models, including utility-scale solar, off-site and on-site corporate PPAs, and battery storage. Across the Asia-Pacific region, Peak owns over 200 MW of solar projects in operation or under construction, along with 298 MWh of battery energy storage capacity in operation or under construction. Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, with approximately USD 73 billion in assets under management. Peak is a member of the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy (CFE) Compact.

