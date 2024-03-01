Pehel Foundation (A CSR arm of PNB Housing Finance Ltd) and BharatCares Celebrate National Science Day with the ‘STEM on Wheels’ Project

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 01: As India commemorated National Science Day on February 28, 2024, PEHEL Foundation, in collaboration with the implementation partner BharatCares, celebrated the occasion with a special initiative: the ‘STEM on Wheels’ project.

The ‘STEM on Wheels’ project, which has been active in the Kalol and Sanand blocks of Ahmedabad for the entire academic year, aims to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education among school students. On National Science Day, 20 schools from these blocks participated in the ‘STEM on Wheels Science Day Exhibition, with over 4,100 Government Primary School students taking part.

During the exhibition, three to five students from each of the 20 schools showcased their STEM-based experiments. These experiments were based on real-life applications of STEM concepts, which the students learned during their regular interactive STEM sessions with the ‘STEM on Wheels’ project throughout the academic year.

STEM on Wheels

In total, 48 different STEM models were created by the students. These models covered various topics, including rainwater harvesting, Newton’s disk, magnetic swing, and dams. The exhibition provided an opportunity for students in grades 6 to 8 to deepen their understanding of STEM learning and cultivate a passion for science and technology.

The Pehel Foundation, with the support of BharatCares, organized these exhibitions to inspire young minds and ignite their curiosity about science and technology. These efforts aim to shape the future generation of scientists and innovators in India.

