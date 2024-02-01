PEI-Genesis Inaugurates a new Bangalore Office in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 1: PEI-Genesis, one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies, celebrated the official opening of a new office in Bangalore, India with a puja ceremony to mark this key milestone graced by Steven Fisher (PEI-Genesis CEO), Alex Tsui (Vice President & Managing Director APAC) and Bernard Koh (Regional Sales Director South Asia) together with our team of India Sales Trusted Advisors.

Steven Fisher inaugurated the office by lighting a lamp and performing a puja ceremony. In expressing the company's commitment to the Indian market, he stated, "India is a growth market for us, and we are dedicated to providing the best support and services to our customers in India."

PEI-Genesis has established its presence in APAC since 2015. Today, PEI-Genesis has over 30 Sales Trusted Advisors in 12 major markets, namely, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia.

This newest expansion in India comes as a result of the continuous growth in the past few years, and our new Bangalore office is a testament to the company's continued commitment to grow its presence in the Asia Pacific region.

Located in the heart of Bangalore, the new office will allow PEI-Genesis to better serve its customers in India. The facility represents an exciting development, which plays an important role in positioning the company to be a "Sales Trusted Advisors" and will enable the company to strengthen relationships with existing customers and forge new partnerships within the local community.

"Our decision to open a sales office in Bangalore aligns with our long-term growth strategy and represents our commitment to providing exceptional sales service," said Alex Tsui, Vice President & Managing Director of APAC at PEI-Genesis. "We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings and are confident that the new sales office will enable us to further accelerate our business growth in India."

The new office will house a dedicated strong team of Sales Trusted Advisors and Technical Support Engineers to provide customers with tailored interconnect solutions that address different specific application needs.

About PEI-GENESIS

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, we develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia USA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at PEI-Genesis

Website: http://www.peigenesis.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/pei-genesis/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PEIGenesis

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/PEIGenesis

Blog:https://blog.peigenesis.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor