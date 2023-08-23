PEI-Genesis' Philadelphia, PA D-Sub Connector Production Facility Achieves AS9100D & ISO9001:2015 Certification

PRNewswire

Zhuhai [China], August 23: PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered interconnect solutions, recently achieved its AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certification at its Philadelphia-based production facility solely focused on the assembly and delivery of D-Sub connectors. This achievement represents a significant step for PEI-Genesis, proving its commitment to being the world's fastest assembler of interconnect solutions worldwide.

This certification is the recognized standard for quality management systems administered through the International Standards Organization (ISO) and SAE. It proves a company's commitment to focusing on improving quality and increasing customer satisfaction.

PEI-Genesis underwent comprehensive audits to assess the alignments of its quality management system set forth by ISO. By obtaining this accreditation, PEI-Genesis can develop, manufacture, and sell products for Aviation, Space and Defense organizations.

"We relentlessly focus on innovating our processes to drive continuous measurable improvements across our facilities, allowing us to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. This certification exhibits our commitment to being a world-class supplier to the aerospace and defense industries," says Brad Thiel, Director of Global Operations at PEI-Genesis.

With this approval, PEI can value-add assemble ITT Cannon Mil-Spec qualified D-Sub products. Throughout 2023, PEI-Genesis will onboard other industry leading D-Sub connector manufacturers, such as Amphenol PCD, Positronic, and Cinch Connectivity Solutions, to expand and broaden its product offerings.

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of interconnect solutions. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Philadelphia, PA; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

