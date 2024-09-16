Pelatro limited IPO Opens on 16th September, 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: We are a global technology business and have developed a comprehensive Customer Engagement Platform, i.e., mViva that empowers customer-centric interactions between enterprises or brands and its end users. Our platform empowers enterprises to understand the behaviour and needs of their customers deeply with a view to enhance their engagement with end users. Our Customer Engagement Platform mViva collects and processes huge amounts of data for each enterprise on a daily basis across almost a billion consumers in 30 countries. mViva Customer Engagement Platform has various vertical solutions which are seamlessly integrated to form the platform, and offers products which include, Campaign Management Solution, Loyalty Management Solution, Lead Management Solution and Data Monetization Solution.

Pelatro Limited has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 16, 2024, aiming to raise up to Rs55.98 Cr) with shares to be listed on the NSE SME platform. The issue is Up To 27.99 Lakh Shares equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each.

Objects of the Issue (Pelatro IPO Objectives): The Company intends to utilize the proceeds of the issue to meet the following objectives:

1. Funding capital expenditure requirement of our company towards; Purchase & Installation of IT equipment, computer hardware, server, and other ancillary equipment;

2. Investment in the subsidiary;

3. Funding the working capital needs of the company; and

4. General corporate purposes.

Cumulative Capital Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Pelatro IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Pelatro IPO is Shree Bahubali Stock Broking.

Subash Menon said "We are delighted to announce our upcoming IPO on NSE Emerge Platform. Our platform has a prominent position in various markets and we are excited about taking our technology and products to new markets".

Pelatro Limited:

Pelatro Limited offers a comprehensive customer engagement platform, mViva, which enables customer-centric interactions between companies or brands and their end users.

As of May 31, 2024, the Customer Engagement Platform has been implemented or is in the implementation phase in 38 telecom networks in 30 countries, including India. Of these networks, 16 are in Asia, 5 in the Middle East, 15 in Africa, 1 in the Caribbean, and 1 in Europe. The company's customer base includes telecommunications companies, including their subsidiaries and/or companies that are part of their group and operate in various countries around the world. The company has also started to target banks and financial companies.

Financials

For the years ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, our Company has earned revenue from operations of Rs 5,880.82 Lakhs, Rs 4,898.23 Lakhs, Rs 4,075.47 Lakhs respectively. Our Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, were Rs1,045.20 Lakhs, 876.73 Lakhs, Rs 719.49 Lakhs respectively.

