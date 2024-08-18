Penalty imposed on 'Sriram's IAS' coaching institute for misleading advertisement in UPSC 2022 result

New Delhi [India], August 18 : The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Sunday informed that it has imposed penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Sriram's IAS coaching institute for misleading advertisement on UPSC exam results.

The authority stated that the decision was taken to protect and promote the rights of consumers as a class and ensure that no false or misleading advertisement is made of any goods or services that contravenes the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

"The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh for misleading advertisement on Sriram's IAS", said the authority.

The authority added that the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner, Nidhi Khare, and Commissioner, Anupam Mishra issued an Order against Sriram's IAS for misleading advertisement regarding the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022.

It added that the Coaching Institutes and online edtech platforms use pictures and names of some successful candidates to influence prospective aspirants (consumers), without disclosing the courses opted by such candidates and the length of the course so attended.

Sriram's IAS in its advertisement made the claims that "200 plus selections in UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022" and another claim that "We are India's No.1 Prestigious UPSC/IAS Coaching Institute"

The authority found out that 'Sriram's IAS' advertised various types of courses but the information with respect to the course opted by the advertised successful candidates in the UPSC 2022 result was deliberately concealed in the advertisement.

CCPA said "This has the effect of consumers falsely believing that all the successful candidates so claimed by the Institute had opted for the paid courses advertised by the Institute on its website".

Section- 2(28) (iv) of the Consumer Protection Act talks about misleading advertisements in relation to deliberately concealing important information.

According to the CCPA, the information regarding the course opted by successful candidates is important for the consumers to know so that they can make informed choices while deciding which course and coaching institute to join.

"Sriram's IAS in its response submitted the details of only 171 successful candidates against its claim of 200 plus selections in UPSC CSE 2022. Out of these 171 candidates, 102 were from Free Interview Guidance Programme (IGP), 55 were from Free Test Series, 9 were from GS Classroom course and 5 candidates were from different States under the MoU signed between the State Government and the Institute to provide free coaching. This fact was not disclosed in their advertisement, thereby deceiving consumers", said the CCPA.

It is a well-known fact that successful candidates of Civil Services Examination have to clear all the 3 stages of Exams. Viz., Prelims, Main Exams and Personality Test (PT).

While Prelims is a screening test, the marks obtained in both Mains Exams and Personality Test are counted for getting finally selected. The total marks for Main Exams and PT are 1750 and 275 respectively. Thus contribution of Personality Test is 13.5 per cent in the total marks.

The investigation by the authority revealed that the majority of candidates had already cleared the Preliminary and Mains examination by himself/herself, with no contribution of Sriram's IAS.

"By concealing this important fact, such false & misleading advertisement creates huge impact on those consumers who are UPSC aspirants without letting them know that Sriram's IAS had offered guidance to only such successful candidates who had already cleared Preliminary and Mains examination of UPSC examination. Thus, the advertisement has violated the consumer's right to be informed so as to protect himself against unfair trade practices", said CCPA.

The authority added that the advertisement shall contain truthful & honest representation of facts by disclosing important information in such a manner that they are clear, prominent and extremely hard to miss for consumers. She highlighted the importance of consumer rights and the obligation of advertisers to provide accurate information to consumers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor