Pennant Technologies Named Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2024

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23: Pennant Technologies, an agile and innovative financial technology company, today announced it has won the Deloitte Tech Fast 50 India 2024 Award, which recognises the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Pennant Technologies was recognised in the Credit Tech category of the awards, reinforcing our continuous focus on innovation, excellence and customer-centric practices.

The 19th Edition of Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards recognised the fastest growing tech companies across diverse sectors including Artificial Intelligence, Credit Tech, Clean Energy, and Healthcare among others.

"We are honoured to be recognised in the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50," said Rama Krishna Raju, Founding Director & CEO, Pennant Technologies. "This recognition highlights the trust our customers place in our transformative solutions and the exceptional dedication of our associates. As a fast-growing company, we are committed to pushing the boundaries and empowering our customers with future -ready financial technology solutions."

"Deloitte Technology Fast 50, over the years, has become one of the most aspirational and coveted recognition for tech entrepreneurs," said Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte India. "The Deloitte TechFast50 winners exemplify agility, scalability, and impactful innovation. This year's cohort of winners highlight the resilience and ingenuity driving India's tech evolution. We extend our congratulations to Pennant Technologies on being recognised as one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India."

Pennant Technologies addresses the challenge of outdated lending operations with a future-proof platform - pennApps Lending Factory - that automates the entire lending lifecycle i.e. from loan origination to servicing to collections or delinquency management. With the flexibility to manage complex workflow requirements for diverse loan products including retail and commercial lending and adapt to evolving market demands, Lending Factory platform accelerates loan product launches, improves operational agility and delivers superior digital customer experiences. Trusted by global financial institutions and recognised by leading analyst firms, pennApps Lending Factory empowers customers to innovate, adapt to market changes and drive growth.

For more information on pennApps Lending Factory, please visit: https://www.pennanttech.com/lending-factory/.

