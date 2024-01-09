PensionBox Joins Forces with Pocket HRMS to Bring an Impact on the Employee Investment Landscape

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: PensionBox is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Pocket HRMS, a leading provider of Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS) in India. PensionBox is a pioneering platform, offering online pension solutions with innovative investment schemes and has even been featured on 'Mission Start Ab', a popular reality TV Series from Amazon Prime Video. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to redefine the landscape of pension and HR management in India.

The Power of Integration

The integration of PensionBox and Pocket HRMS brings a unique and powerful solution to businesses across India. Companies will now have the ability to seamlessly incorporate pension planning through PensionBox while managing their human resources efficiently through Pocket HRMS.

Mr. Kuldeep Parashar, Co-founder of PensionBox, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Financial well-being is crucial for everyone. At PensionBox, our vision is to revolutionise Retirement Planning in India. Partnering with Pocket HRMS brings us one step closer to this goal, improving the lives of HRs and employees by offering essential tools and services. Through our integration, HRMS users can seamlessly plan, track, invest and withdraw via our app or platform, making it all instant, effortless, and paperless."

Empowering Businesses for the Future

Jitendra Somani, CEO of Pocket HRMS, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Saving is an essential part of any employee's life. At Pocket HRMS, we strive to make the lives of HR and employees as easy as possible by providing them with the right tools and services. That is why we have partnered with PensionBox. With this integration, our HRMS users can directly invest and track their pension funds straight from their ESS portals, making the process seamless."

Similarly, Shivam Parashar, Co-founder of PensionBox, commented on the partnership, "As the CTO at PensionBox, we aim to transform retirement planning in India. This collaboration with Pocket HRMS takes us closer to achieving this vision. After featuring on Amazon Prime Video with 'Mission Start Ab', we are happy to share our platform and its innovative investment model with creative technology partners who share the same vision of revolutionizing retirement planning in India."

