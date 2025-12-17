Pensioners above 70 years will get remaining 30 pc arrears within 40 days: Himachal CM

Shimla, Dec 17 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday said pensioners above 70 years will be paid the remaining 30 per cent arrears within 40 days.

Speaking at the state-level function of HP Pensioner Joint Front at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, the Chief Minister said Pensioner's Day is not merely a formal occasion but an opportunity to honour the services, sacrifices and dedication of those who strengthened the administrative foundations through honesty, commitment and a strong sense of duty during their service.

“The strength of today’s institutions and the efficiency of the administrative system reflect the tireless efforts and rich experience of retired employees,” he said.

He said pensioners not only strengthen the government machinery but also set an inspiring example of discipline, responsibility and public service for future generations.

The government, he asserted, would always remain grateful for their immense contribution.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the welfare of employees and pensioners, the Chief Minister said immediately after assuming the office, the government fulfilled its promise by restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in its very first Cabinet meeting despite financial challenges and a debt burden of Rs 75,000 crore received from the BJP government. He said the restoration of OPS has provided dignity, security and confidence to 1.36 lakh employees.

The Chief Minister added that the huge backlog of salary and pension arrears left by the previous government was being cleared in a phased and systematic manner.

He said the full payment of pension and family pension arrears has been made to the pensioners and family pensioners aged 75 years and above on priority.

While the previous government had paid only 20 per cent arrears, the present government has paid 80 per cent of the same.

Further, he said the pensioners in the 65 and 70 age group have been paid 38 per cent arrears. Despite a severe financial crunch, the present government paid an additional 18 per cent over the 20 per cent paid earlier in the previous regime, involving an expenditure of Rs 75 crore.

Pensioners below 65 years of age have been paid 35 per cent arrears, with the government paying an additional 15 per cent over the earlier 20 per cent, for Rs 110 crore.

He said 20 per cent gratuity arrears have been paid to employees who retired between January 1, 2016, and December 21, 2021.

Regarding salary arrears, the Chief Minister said Rs 50,000 has been paid as an instalment to Class I to Class III employees and Rs 60,000 to Class IV employees, involving an expenditure of Rs 800 crore.

An additional Rs 20,000 was paid to all Class IV employees on 19 October 2024, costing Rs 100 crore. So far, the government has spent Rs 2,155 crore on arrears of employees and pensioners.

