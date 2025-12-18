People can book lawn for Rs 40,000 at Yamuna’s Asita Park for events: DDA

New Delhi, Dec 18 Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson V.K. Saxena on Thursday allowed public booking of lawns of Asita Park near ITO for various socio-cultural events against the payment of booking charges ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 3.3 lakh.

Saxena, who played a crucial role, right from the conception to the development of various riverfront projects in the city, said in a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) statement that the approved daily rental charges at Asita, vary depending on the lawn and range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 3.3 lakh.

“Various lawns at Asita are being made available for public use, and the public can book these spaces as per their respective daily rental rates,” said the statement, adding that rental charges will include a parking facility for 40 vehicles.

The rates and area are as follows: Water Body Lawn at Rs 50,000 (1,560 sqm), Canna Lawn at Rs 1.40 lakh (2,860 sqm), Main Congregation Lawn at Rs 2.90 lakh (8,900 sqm), Budha Lawn at Rs 1.10 lakh (3,270 sqm), Surya Lawn at Rs 40,000 (800 sqm), Café Lawn at Rs. 1.00 lakh (3,000 sqm), and Circular Lawn at Rs 3.30 lakh (13,720 sqm), said the statement.

The DDA said a maximum period of three days shall be permitted for installation and dismantling activities of essentially non-permanent eco-friendly tentage structures. The Circular Lawn may be provided for a maximum duration of five days, said the statement.

Cleaning charges shall be levied at the rate of Rs 2.75 per sqm. One or more areas may be rented simultaneously, with higher applicable rates in cases of multiple area bookings.

All bookings shall be governed by environmental and regulatory safeguards to ensure that any activity carried out enhances the public experience of the Yamuna without disturbing its ecological character and is carried out strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and other applicable guidelines of the courts, said the DDA statement.

Asita project, developed by the DDA, was earlier an encroached, degraded landscape, polluting the river directly. Spanning approximately 197 hectares near Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi, Asita represents a major initiative to restore the ecological health of the Yamuna and its floodplains.

This development provides a vital green space for the city, featuring greenways along major roads for public recreation, designated ecological zones, and a green buffer along the river channel.

