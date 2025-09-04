People-friendly Modi govt has made festival season more joyful: Suvendu Adhikari on GST rates

Kolkata, Sep 4 The revision in the rates of Goods & Services Tax (GST) announced by Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will bring down the prices of several essential commodities before the forthcoming festive season in West Bengal and the country, said Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, on Thursday.

“Even before Durga Puja, the prices of many daily necessities will decrease significantly in one go. Complete exemption from GST on life insurance and health insurance. The people-friendly Modi government has made the festival season even more joyful for the countrymen,” Adhikari said in a social media statement on X.

According to him, the Union Finance Minister announced that from September 22 onwards, GST will be effective at two rates, 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with rates of 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs being completely removed.

"Until now, 12 per cent GST was imposed on agricultural products, which has been reduced to 5 per cent. The prices of life-saving medicines, along with many daily necessities, will decrease,” the LoP said.

According to him, the revision in the GST rates bringing relief to common people is in line with the recent promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of festival gifts to the countrymen even before Puja and festivals

“Our illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji had announced from the Red Fort on the auspicious day of Independence Day that he would give festival gifts to the countrymen even before Puja and festivals. As announced, so done—the upcoming festival days have become even sweeter for everyone,” Adhikari claimed.

On Wednesday night, soon after the Union Finance Minister announced a revision in GST rates, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed “moral victory” over the development.

"A victory for common people. A victory wrested from a tone-deaf regime that only listens when forced. From day one, @MamataOfficial warned the Finance Minister that taxing insurance premiums was cruel, anti-people, and would deter families from securing their future, leaving them vulnerable to financial ruin in times of crisis," she said in a social media statement issued on Wednesday night.

