People not losing jobs in India, Covid increased demand for IT professionals: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state IT and Skill Development has said the Covid pandemic pushed up demand for digital services and many professionals are getting employment in the IT sector.

He made the remarks while interacting with St. Teresa's College students at Kochi as part of a book launch event today.

"Covid has increased the demand for IT professionals. 18 lakh jobs have been created in the IT sector in the last two years," the minister noted, adding that people are losing in India.

"Every country has faced similar challenges in the economy, jobs, livelihood etc in the Covid period. Every citizen of every country has been tested during the same time," he added.

"When we look at the report card after these two years, India is the fastest growing economy in the world, India 210 crores vaccination delivered made in India, highest FDI in India among all the countries etc have happened."

On the contrary, he compared high inflation coupled with low vaccination in the US and China's declining growth.

( With inputs from ANI )

