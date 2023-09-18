People showed interest in pneumatic vacuum elevators

Chandigarh [India], September 17: The Archibald Show 2023 exhibition was organized from 15th to 18th September at Parade Ground, Sector 17, where the people of Tricity have shown maximum interest in pneumatic vacuum elevators.

Actually, vacuum elevators are the lifts installed in common houses which can be installed in a very small space without any civil work, and the luxurious lift can be easily installed even in a built house. Their authorized partner in Chandigarh and the entire North India is Roohki Home Automation, who has installed a demo lift at Stall No. 31-A of Hall No. 2 in this exhibition. Within the last 2 days, more than 1,000 people have visited and shown their interest.

Ashwani Sharma, Founder and Director of Roohki Home Automation, said, “Lifts have always been a necessity for the elderly and children in their homes, but they require a lot of demolition, space and time, and they also have to be built and Getting it installed in homes has been the biggest problem. Pneumatic vacuum elevators are an easy solution to all these problems. In the coming time, vacuum elevators will be seen in almost every house of Chandigarh-Tricity.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor