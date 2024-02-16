Peoplefy Expands Operations into Delhi NCR, Strengthening its PAN India Presence

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 16: Peoplefy, a premier provider of Talent Hiring / RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) solutions, today announced its strategic expansion into the Delhi NCR region, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory. With its headquarters in Pune and established offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, Peoplefy's decision to venture into Delhi underscores its commitment to addressing the evolving talent needs of its multinational and GCC (Global Capability Centre) clientele.

Known for its innovative approach to talent acquisition and unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding experiences, Peoplefy aims to leverage its talent-hiring expertise to capitalize on the vast potential offered by the dynamic Gurugram/Delhi market. This move aligns with India's rapid growth in the Global Capability Centres (GCCs) sector, with projections indicating the establishment of over 1,900 GCCs in the country by 2025, representing a market size of USD 60 billion.

Speaking about the expansion, Rajesh Bharatiya - CEO of Peoplefy said, "Our foray into Delhi/NCR marks an exciting new chapter for Peoplefy in 2024. We are invigorated by the opportunities that lie ahead in assisting Delhi/NCR-based MNC's find top talent with our cutting-edge recruitment services."

With Delhi emerging as one of the favoured destinations for GCC establishments, Peoplefy is well-positioned to thrive in this vibrant market. Leveraging its industry-leading Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) services and Peoplefy's experience in helping 100+ GCC (Global Capability Centres) hire top talent, the company aims to cater to the diverse needs of businesses across various sectors. This expansion underscores Peoplefy's unwavering commitment to excellence and its dedication to delivering exceptional talent solutions that drive business growth and success.

As Peoplefy expands its footprint into Delhi, the company remains steadfast in its mission to provide innovative, high-quality talent solutions that empower organizations to achieve their goals and objectives. With a focus on delivering value and creating meaningful impact, Peoplefy looks forward to forging lasting partnerships and contributing to the continued growth and success of businesses in the Delhi NCR region and beyond.

About Peoplefy

Peoplefy is an award-winning Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) service provider, led by Ex-Engineering professionals and Graduates from the I.I.T's. With strategic hubs across major cities, specializing in catering to Global MNC's in India over the last 17+ years. With a commitment to transforming the way organizations build their teams, Peoplefy has emerged as a trusted partner for companies looking to establish and expand their operations in the Indian market. Visit: www.peoplefy.com.

