PepsiCo India and The Social Lab Scale Sustainable Waste Solutions Across Four Cities with 'Tidy Trails'

New Delhi [India], June 6: PepsiCo India, in collaboration with The Social Lab (TSL), has announced the expansion of its flagship plastic circularity initiative, Tidy Trailsa community-driven program focused on responsible plastic waste management through collection, segregation, and recycling to drive long-term environmental impact.

The initiative has now been launched in New Delhi's Chandni Chowk and Pune's FC College Road, with further expansion in Agra and Guwahati, building on the success of earlier editions in these cities. This strategic rollout reinforces PepsiCo India's commitment to fostering cleaner, more sustainable urban environments.

Guided by its Partnership of Progress philosophy, Tidy Trails brings together local administrations, market associations, shopkeepers, and consumers to drive meaningful behaviour change around plastic waste segregation and recyclingcreating a collaborative model for circularity at the community level.

As part of the initiative, a special mobile van will be deployed to collect post-consumer plastic waste from local establishments. The effort aims to encourage citizens to maintain cleaner surroundings and foster a culture of tidinesssetting positive examples and inspiring other communities to adopt responsible waste practices.

At the heart of the Tidy Trails initiative is a powerful idea: transforming plastic waste into purpose. Collected plastic is repurposed into functional items such as benches and chairs, which are installed in public spaces like parks, community centres, and marketplaces. These installations not only enhance the utility and aesthetics of these areas but also serve as daily reminders of the value of sustainable living.

Through on-ground campaigns, informative signage, and interactive community engagement, Tidy Trails is driving visible and lasting behavioral changeensuring that plastic waste is not discarded, but reimagined into something meaningful for the community.

Speaking on the expansion, Ms. Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Sustainability Head, PepsiCo India and South Asia, said, "The launch of Tidy Trails in Delhi and Pune, along with its expansion in Agra and Guwahati, underscores our commitment to scaling sustainable, community-led solutions for post-consumer plastic waste management. Guided by our Partnership of Progress philosophy, we believe meaningful change is only possible through collective action. The success of Tidy Trails in Agra and Guwahatidriven by strong community engagement and support from local administrationshas laid a solid foundation for this next phase. We're proud to collaborate with partners like The Social Lab and local municipalities to deliver real, on-ground impact."

Mr. Sahil Arora, Chief Executive Officer, The Social Lab (TSL), said, "We are proud to partner with PepsiCo India for this noble initiative. At TSL, we are committed to protecting the environment and supporting circular economy efforts through programs like Tidy Trails. Plastic waste is one of the biggest environmental challenges today, but when reused and recycled, it can offer valuable solutions. Through this initiative, we aim to bring together communities, businesses, and policymakers to encourage the responsible use, recycling, and reuse of plastic."

Since its inception, the Tidy Trails initiative has collected over 68,000 kg of plastic waste, driven by active participation from local shopkeepers and communities. The program currently facilitates the daily collection of approximately 274 kg in Agra and 386 kg in Guwahatidemonstrating consistent, grassroots-level impact.

With a reach of over 1.9 lakh people, the initiative continues to drive behavioral change around responsible plastic waste management through sustained community engagement and awareness efforts.

As Tidy Trails expands its footprint, it stands as a compelling example of how collective actionacross local communities, municipal bodies, and socially responsible businessescan accelerate the transition toward a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

