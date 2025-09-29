PepsiCo Showcases its "Partnership of Progress" with India at World Food India 2025

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 29: PepsiCo India, an agri-company at heart, demonstrated its Partnership of Progress with India at World Food India 2025. Through this platform, the company highlighted how its approach is strengthening the nation's food ecosystem from advancing regenerative agriculture and embedding water stewardship, to empowering individuals and fostering inclusive growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & Sustainability Head, PepsiCo India and South Asia, said, "At this year's World Food India, PepsiCo India is showcasing its work in regenerative farming, water stewardship, and skilling programs like RevolutioNari, while also highlighting the partnerships that enable these initiatives. The platform is a valuable opportunity to demonstrate how our 'Partnership of Progress' philosophy is being put into action on the ground. We are proud to stand alongside farmers, women changemakers, and community partners to co-create a resilient food and beverage ecosystem for the country. These initiatives not only support livelihoods but also drive sustainable and inclusive growth, strengthening India's future. We thank the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and FSSAI for providing us with this platform to highlight our efforts in driving innovation and sustainability across India's food system."

At World Food India, PepsiCo India presented its work with farmers to scale regenerative practices, including Mitti Jaanch Kendras, a community-run soil testing centres that help improve yields and soil health, and the Biochar Project, with its partnership with Punjab Agricultural University, that converts crop stubble into carbon-rich biochar, boosting soil fertility and cutting emissions. Nearly 900 farmers have already benefitted from Mitthi Jaanch Kendra soil testing, while biochar adoption has shown yield increases of up to 19% and lower fertilizer costs by up to 33%.

The company also highlighted RevolutioNari, its flagship program to empower 1 million women with equitable access to skilling and employment across sales, manufacturing, traditional vocations, agriculture, and more. The program will be able to reach 300,000 beneficiaries in just a year through initiatives supported by ecosystem partners such as Wadhwani Foundation, Verix, Mrida Heart 'N Soil Foundation, Indus Action Initiatives and FICSI. By creating access to employability skills, certifications, and entrepreneurial pathways, the initiative is enabling women to become independent earners, uplifting households, communities, and the nation.

PepsiCo India further showcased its work in water stewardship, with innovations across manufacturing plants such as Potato Moisture Recovery Systems, saving nearly 40 million liters of water every year. Beyond its facilities, the company has also implemented the Sustainable Water Resource Development and Management (SWRDM) program that has enabled over 100% replenishment of water by working in partnership with communities, focusing on capacity building, driving a partnership of progress. In 2024 alone, it recharged 1,073 million liters of groundwater. The initiative has positively impacted more than 89,000 community members, including over 41,000 women.

PepsiCo India's participation at World Food India 2025 underlines its commitment to contributing meaningfully to India's food ecosystem by placing farmers, communities, and sustainability at the heart of its business. Through innovation, collaboration, and partnerships, the company continues to build resilient value chains that strengthen livelihoods and drive inclusive growth.

