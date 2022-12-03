Pernia's Pop-Up Studio, India's largest luxury fashion omni-channel platform unveils its biggest shopping destination to date

In the midst of Delhi's design hub lies a decades-old legacy steeped in history. Indian Handicrafts Emporium is one of the most iconic spaces in the capital. Since it was established in 1967, it has been a bastion of Indian arts and crafts.

It is now the destination for celebrating the best of Indian fashion and craftsmanship owing to Pernia's Pop-Up Studio's (PPUS) newest flagship store. After the stellar success of PPUS' first store in Mehrauli - located just opposite Qutub Minar - comes the all-new experience centre at Indian Handicrafts Emporium. Sprawling across a retail space of almost 20,000 sq. ft., it is housed in an architectural setting that gracefully juxtaposes heritage with contemporary flair.

On November 26th, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit inaugurated the store.

Abhishek Agarwal, Founder & Director at Purple Style Labs (PSL) shares with astuteness,"Mehrauli is indeed the beating heart of the Indian luxury fashion industry. Four years ago, our first store in Juhu, Mumbai was only 2,000 sq. ft., and the latest one at Indian Handicrafts Emporium has almost 20,000 sq. ft. of retail space. At this new experience centre, over 2,000 designer pieces will be on display from over 100 leading luxury labels of the country. This browsing experience has not been introduced in India before, making it all the more exciting. Since the acquisition of PPUS in 2018, we have been on the lookout for a heritage locale in Delhi that can house a grand store like this one, which is also at par with the best in the world. And now, we are extremely delighted to have that in Indian Handicrafts Emporium, which turned out to be the ideal establishment with a decades-old legacy of highlighting Indian culture and craftsmanship to a global clientele".

Luxe offerings: bespoke bridal and ceremonial couture.

Pernia's Pop-Up Studio's brand-new destination offers a curated shopping experience to its discerning clientele, from modern brides-to-be to their families.

This one-stop shop for bridal & ceremonial needs houses the country's most sought-after couturiers like Shyamal & Bhumika, Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal and many more.

Exclusively curated, dedicated Menswear store.

Moreover, Pernia's Pop-Up Studio. Men - an extension of Pernia's Pop-Up Studio - is a dedicated space offering the chicest in designer menswear from names such as Rohit Bal, Rahul Mishra, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal and many more.

Six Yards by Madhuri Dixit

An ambitious collaboration launched in September 2022, Six Yards by Madhuri Dixit highlights the Bollywood megastar's love for the saree. Drawing inspiration from her iconic saree style, it showcases a sought-after curation featuring new-age as well as culturally-rooted designs.

On Pernia's Pop-Up Studio's newest store, acclaimed actor Madhuri Dixit shares, "Pernia's Pop-Up Studio's latest store at Indian Handicrafts Emporium, Mehrauli has set a new bar for how luxury is experienced and perceived, as this kind of browsing experience wasn't introduced in the country before. My recent collaboration with them too, is a step in the same direction, and is dedicated to the Indian saree."

Heritage edifice sparkles with contemporary finesse.

The sprawling facade and inviting interiors of Pernia's Pop-Up Studio at Indian Handicrafts Emporium embody a thoughtful juxtaposition of Mughal/Islamic architecture, carefully preserving the formidable and iconic facade with its stone arches, monolithic arched gateways and antique statues. Spanning approximately 50,000 sq. ft., the familiar sight of the life-sized elephant at the entry greets the visitors as they drive into the luxury destination like no other.

Walk at a leisurely pace, admiring the historical arches housing the ancient statues across the length of the front of the iconic store. Stroll along the walkway with fountains to your right and as you turn the corner towards the men's store, take a pause to gaze at the charming garden in front of you complete with the miniature tribute to the Taj Mahal.

As you enter the shopping mecca, waltz through the room within a room, admiring the archways quintessential to heritage Indian architecture set in a contemporary and luxurious expanse of space designed to make your shopping an indulgent experience.

