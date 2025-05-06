Perpetuuiti Announces Partnership with AIonOS for a Strategic Joint Venture in AI

NewsVoir

Singapore, May 6: Perpetuuiti, a Singapore-based global leader in AI-enabled enterprise resilience automation, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to form a joint venture with Singapore-based AIonOS, a leading company transforming businesses into AI-native enterprises.

By combining Perpetuuiti's proven, award-winning, and fully automated Enterprise Resiliency Automation Platform with AIonOS's next-generation Agentic AI platform, the joint venture brings together the best of AI innovation and cyber resilience. Together, we are launching the world's first certified Business Continuity Management (BCM) AI Agent, empowering enterprises to anticipate disruptions, respond autonomously, and recover mission-critical operations faster than ever before.

Perpetuuiti is a global leader in AI-enabled enterprise resiliency automation, specializing in IT and cyber resilience through its breakthrough "1-Click Resilience Invocation." Its flagship platform, Continuity Patrol™, empowers organizations to recover rapidly and accurately via an AI-driven Operational Resilience Automation Framework.

In today's hyper-connected worldwhere enterprises depend heavily on AI, data, and digital ecosystemsa single outage or cyberattack can disrupt supply chains, cripple decision-making, and damage customer trust, revenue streams, and even national security.

To address these challenges, the joint venture will create a dedicated AI-led Resiliency and Cybersecurity Unit, focused on automating organizational recovery and continuity following cyberattacks or IT disruptions.

Rohil Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO at Perpetuuiti, said, "Our partnership with AIonOS reflects our deep commitment to advancing AI-first resiliency solutions. Together, we will empower organizations to safeguard their data and mission-critical applications, ensuring they remain resilient against cyber threats and system failures. In today's AI-driven world, resilience isn't optionalit's a survival strategy. The speed and intelligence of recovery will define tomorrow's enterprise."

CP Gurnani, Co-founder and CEO at AIonOS, said, "This partnership is a big step forward in our mission to build future-ready AI solutions that keep businesses runningno matter what. In a world where AI-led cyber threats are evolving fast, enterprises need more than just protection; they need the power to bounce backinstantly. With Perpetuuiti's proven tech and our AI-first approach, we are bringing a new level of resiliency and recovery to the table. We are excited about what is ahead and look forward to shaping the future of enterprise resilience together."

Sundar Raman, Chief Technology Officer at Perpetuuiti, said, "Perpetuuiti's offeringsContinuity Patrol™ for resiliency automation and Continuity Vault™ for BCM automationintegrate Agentic AI through three powerful AI agents: LISA, Dave, and Susan, the world's first BCMP-certified AI agent. These agents help organizations overcome disruptions caused by cyberattacks, system failures, or human error. With AIonOS's global footprint and AI consulting expertise, we are poised to scale these solutions globally, ensuring businesses remain resilient and future ready."

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to equipping enterprises with AI-powered tools to protect their data, prioritize mission-critical operations, and maintain continuous operations even amidst the most challenging disruptions.

Founded in 2011, Perpetuuiti is today the resiliency partner of choice for 9 out of the top 10 companies listed on stock exchanges. Perpetuuiti is a leader in AI-powered Enterprise Resiliency Automation, specializing in IT and Cyber Resilience offering true 1-Click Resilience Invocation. Leveraging Agentic AI, delivering up to 80% reduction in Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs), with increased efficiency and an average of 50% savings in operating costs. Renowned for serving major banks, insurance companies, telecoms, airlines, and stock exchanges globally, Perpetuuiti™ empowers organizations to be compliant, protect against data, business, and brand loss during technical glitches or cyber events by enabling rapid, data-driven responses and automated IT and cyber recovery - significantly enhancing operational resilience, which has now become a National Security issue understood by many countries.

