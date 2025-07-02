HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Bajaj Markets, one of the leading financial marketplaces in India, enables salaried individuals to explore and apply for personal loans of up to ₹55 Lakhs from multiple trusted lenders.

With interest rates starting at 9.99% per annum and flexible repayment tenures of up to 96 months, applicants can choose loan options that best suit their repayment capacity.

Through collaborations with over 20 reputed banks and NBFCs, Bajaj Markets enables users to compare personalised loan offers in one place, ensuring transparency and convenience. The application process is entirely digital, requiring minimal documentation and offering quick approvals.

Personal loans available on the platform are unsecured, requiring no collateral or guarantor, making them accessible for purposes related to medical emergencies, education, travel, weddings, or debt consolidation.

By providing a seamless borrowing experience backed by trusted financial partners, Bajaj Markets empowers Indian consumers to meet their financial goals efficiently and responsibly.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com.

