Perzea Launch by Hetero Healthcare and Enzene Supports India’s Vision of Accessible Cancer Care

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25: Reinforcing the Government of India's mission to provide equitable healthcare, Hetero Healthcare Limited, in partnership with Enzene Biosciences, has launched Perzea, its most affordable biosimilar Pertuzumab for HER2-positive breast cancer. This initiative underlines the critical need for advanced cancer treatment accessibility in the country.

Closing the Treatment Gap

Pertuzumab, a globally accepted monoclonal antibody therapy, significantly improves outcomes when used with trastuzumab and chemotherapy. However, for many Indian patients, high costs have been a deterrent. Perzea bridges this divide, offering patients a more affordable yet effective option.

“Hetero Healthcare is proud to support the nation's healthcare goals,” said Mr. M. Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director. “Perzea represents our responsibility to provide Indian patients with world-class therapies at a fraction of global costs.”

Strengthening Oncology Access in India

This launch also reflects India's growing role as a hub for biosimilar development. By collaborating with Enzene Biosciences, Hetero Healthcare demonstrates how partnerships can combine science, scale, and affordability to improve patient outcomes.

About Hetero Healthcare

Hetero Healthcare Limited has been a leader in oncology, antiretrovirals, and critical care therapies. Its mission to deliver affordable healthcare solutions across India continues to make a profound impact on millions of lives. More: www.heterohealthcare.com

About Enzene Biosciences

Enzene is advancing biologics manufacturing through its EnzeneX technology, aiming to reduce monoclonal antibody production costs significantly. Its focus on innovation and efficiency supports global access to critical therapies. More: www.enzene.com

Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any step.

