Perzea Launch Strengthens Hetero Healthcare’s Oncology Leadership Through Partnership with Enzene Biosciences

Hetero Healthcare and Enzene launched Perzea, India's most affordable Pertuzumab biosimilar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25: Hetero Healthcare Limited, in strategic collaboration with Enzene Biosciences, has launched Perzea, India's most affordable Pertuzumab biosimilar. The introduction of this targeted therapy for HER2-positive breast cancer demonstrates the synergy between two healthcare leaders committed to advanced cancer treatment accessibility.

Innovation Meets Affordability

Pertuzumab plays a vital role in the standard of care for HER2-positive breast cancer worldwide. By leveraging Enzene's patented EnzeneX technology, Perzea becomes not only affordable but also reliable in terms of quality and production efficiency. This innovation-driven partnership sets new standards for biologics in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. M. Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of Hetero Healthcare Limited, said:

“At Hetero Healthcare, we believe innovation must be purposeful. With Perzea, we integrate Enzene's technology with our vision of affordability, ensuring patients in India can access advanced oncology medicines without compromise.”

Strengthening India's Biopharma Ecosystem

The launch of Perzea highlights India's growing capabilities in biologics manufacturing and biosimilar development. It also reinforces Hetero Healthcare's dedication to delivering cutting-edge yet cost-effective therapies across oncology and other therapeutic areas.

About Hetero Healthcare

Hetero Healthcare Limited is recognised for its wide-ranging portfolio in oncology, critical care, and chronic disease management. The company continues to pioneer initiatives that make oncology medicines in India more accessible. Visit: www.heterohealthcare.com

About Enzene Biosciences

Enzene is a next-generation biologics manufacturer and the first to validate a fully connected continuous manufacturing (FCCM ) platform for commercial biologics supply. Its operations in Pune (India) and New Jersey (USA) focus on biologics innovation and affordability. Visit: www.enzene.com

Disclaimer:The article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any step.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor