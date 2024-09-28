Pet Care Leaders Chart the Future of Pet Care: World Food India 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 28: The World Food India 2024, organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI), included the pet food category for the first time as part of the agenda. This milestone is a step to create a wholesome ecosystem for the pet food processing industries, marking a significant milestone for the sector. The session, titled "Shaping the Future of the Pet Food Industry," was held at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. It brought together key stakeholders from the pet food sector to discuss the future growth, challenges, and innovations shaping India's fast-evolving pet food market.

The expert panel included top leaders from domestic and international companies such as Dr Umesh Kallahalli, Senior Veterinarian, Mars Petcare, Satinder Singh, General Manager, Royal Canin, Pallavi Anand, Business Head, Nestle Purina Petcare, Varun Sadana, Co-Founder, Supertails, Dr Makrand Chavan, General Secretary, FSAPAI & PPAM, Geeta Sheshanani, CEO, Friendicoes SECA along with Neetu Bansal, Senior Client Director, IPSOS as the moderator. These industry pioneers provided invaluable insights into the sector's rapid development, with the Indian pet food market projected to reach USD 800 million by the end of 2024.

The experts highlighted the rapid growth of India's pet food industry, driven by the shift from pets as functional animals to family members. Some of the key discussion points included the need for government-backed regulations to ensure quality and safety, and the role of technology in offering personalized nutrition. The industry leaders also discussed market trends such as human-grade ingredients and vegan options, along with innovations in pet diagnostics. The importance of animal welfare, supply chain improvements, and infrastructure were also emphasized. Other key discussions were collaboration, innovation, and regulatory support that are essential for the industry's continued growth and ensuring a healthier future for pets in India.

Satinder Singh, General Manager, Royal Canin, commented, "India's pet population is rapidly growing, but the pet food industry's presence is still in its infancy compared to global markets. While the demand for pet care and nutrition is increasing, we have only scratched the surface of what's possible. There is immense potential, but to truly unlock it, we need to make pet ownership more accessible and sustainable for first-time pet parents. The challenges range from basic infrastructure and veterinary care to establishing consistent quality standards for pet food. At Royal Canin, we believe that setting high standards in pet food manufacturing and gaining government support are crucial steps to ensure that every pet parent has access to safe, nutritious, and high-quality food for their pets. With a more integrated approach, we can create an ecosystem where pet care in India not only meets but exceeds global expectations."

Speaking on the Dr Umesh Kallahalli, Senior Vet, Mars Petcare said, "India's pet population is currently estimated at around 19 million, with a projected growth rate of 9% CAGR over the next five years. Pets have evolved from being functional animals to cherished family members, and with this shift, pet parents have become far more discerning in their choices. Today's pet parents are not just focused on feeding but are prioritizing balanced, personalized nutrition that aligns with their pets' unique lifestyles and needs. As a result, the pet food industry has seen a growing demand for high-quality, tailored products that offer premium ingredients like human-grade protein and vegan options. At Mars Petcare, we believe that good nutrition is the foundation of a pet's long and healthy life, and our mission is to meet the increasing expectations of pet parents by offering innovative, science-backed nutrition solutions."

Pallavi Anand, Business Head, Nestle Purina Petcare commented, "The pet food industry in India is undergoing a fundamental shift, driven by changing consumer behaviors and a growing sense of responsibility among pet parents. What we're witnessing is not just growth in numbers, but a transformation in the way people care for their pets. Today's pet parents are more informed, and their expectations are evolving. They seek more than just food; they look for tailored nutrition that ensures the long-term health and well-being of their pets. Technology is playing a pivotal role in simplifying the pet ownership experience and helping pet parents make informed choices. The future of pet nutrition lies in personalized care, and to support this, we need science based regulatory frameworks. As an industry, it's crucial for us to collaborate and ensure that the quality and safety of pet food in India continues to improve."

The panel discussion emphasized the need for industry collaboration, government support, and innovation to propel the Indian pet food market forward and meet global standards. This includes ensuring regulatory frameworks prioritize safety and quality, leveraging technology for pet nutrition, and fostering partnerships to create a sustainable pet food ecosystem. India has the potential to become a significant manufacturing and export hub for pet food by aligning with global best practices and driving innovation through collaborative efforts.

Recognizing the potential of food processing sector in transforming India as the food basket of the world, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India has adopted measures to channelize investments in food processing subsegments. This includes backward linkages, food processing equipment, processing related R&D, cold chain storage solutions, start-ups, logistic & retail chains, encompassing the entire food processing value chain.

With the objective of introducing the world to rich Indian food culture as well as promoting investments in the diverse food processing sector of the country, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries launched the first edition of World Food India in 2017. In view of celebrating 2023 as the International Year of Millets and to bring global food processing industry together, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries organized the second edition World Food India in 2023. This year World Food India 2024 will be organized from 19th to 22nd September 2024.

