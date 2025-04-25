Peter England unveils its newest campaign 'The Gentlemen's League - League of Legends'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Peter England, India's leading menswear brand from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, proudly announces the return of The Gentlemen's League with its bold new collection - The League of Legends.

* Peter England Pays a Nostalgic Tribute to Cricket's Greatest Legends

Launched during the country's most celebrated cricketing festival, JioStar IPL, the brand pays homage to the game's most iconic figures - Kapil Dev, Sir Vivian Richards, and the unmistakable voice of international cricket, Harsha Bhogle. In a nation deeply passionate about cricket, this first-ever collaboration between Peter England and cricketing legends marks a celebration of heritage, style, and the enduring charm of the gentleman's game.

Originally introduced in 2023 as a tribute to cricket's timeless spirit, The Gentlemen's League returns with an elevated vision - not just as a collection, but as a cultural moment. The League of Legends capsule features a striking range of polos and crew necks, adorned with graphics inspired by the most iconic on-field moments of Kapil Dev and Sir Vivian Richards. Each piece reflects their attitude, flair, and fearlessness, designed for today's modern gentleman who values legacy while embracing the present.

Unlike traditional sports merchandise, this collection reimagines cricket-inspired fashion through a smart casual and sport-formal lens - a distinctive positioning in India's fashion landscape. With precision tailoring, breathable fabrics, and heritage-inspired details, The League of Legends offers a versatile wardrobe that moves effortlessly from the boardroom to after-hours, from match screenings to weekend outings.

The collection artfully balances tradition and contemporary style, featuring colours drawn from the world of classic cricket and refined touches like cable knit structures, signature stripes, and cricket-inspired motifs. Key pieces include cable-knit sweaters, mnemonic cricket polos, and prints inspired by the seams and textures of cricket balls - all designed to seamlessly integrate the spirit of the game into everyday style.

Speaking on the launch, Anil S Kumar, Chief Operating Officer at Peter England, said: "Continuing from the Gentlemen's League collection- the new League of Legends capsule is a celebration and our humble tribute to cricket's timeless appeal and the charisma of the men who shaped it. Having legends like Kapil Dev, Sir Vivian Richards, and Harsha Bhogle on board makes this collection authentic and aspirational. It's a bold new chapter for Peter England and for the modern Indian man who dresses with purpose, pride, and passion."

The League of Legends collection is now available across 240+ Peter England exclusive brand outlets and on the brand's online store. With this launch, Peter England not only celebrates cricket but also redefines what it means to be a gentleman - on and off the pitch.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 13,996 Cr. spanning retail space of 11.9 million sq. ft. (as of March 31, 2024), it is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 4,538 stores across approximately 37,952 multi-brand outlets with 9,047 points of sale in department stores across India (as of 30th September 2024).

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailers, while Style Up is an emerging value retail format.

The Company's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, Amongst India's largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter and Galeries Lafayette.

The Company's foray into the branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantnu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'. This also encompasses the recently amalgamated TCNS portfolio of women's ethnic brands: W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven, and Folksong.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672475/PE_Vivian_Richards.mp4

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672476/PE_Kapil_Dev.mp4

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672477/PE_VR_legendary_reaction.mp4

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672478/PE_KD_legendary_reaction.mp4

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672479/PE_LOL_KV_campaign.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor