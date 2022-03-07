Petrol Diesel Price: Check out price of petrol-diesel today

The Russia-Ukraine war has pushed the price of Brent crude to 114 dollar per barrel. This is likely to lead to a sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices per liter in the country soon. There is fears that the fuel price could rise after the country's elections.

Petrol and diesel prices have been stable in the country for the last 123 days. Petrol and diesel prices are expected to go up by as much as Rs 25 a liter after the results of the March 10 state elections are announced. It is being said that the government has no option but to increase the price of petrol-diesel as the increase in crude oil prices is reducing the revenue.

In Mumbai, a liter of petrol costs Rs 109.98. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 95.41. The price of petrol in Chennai is Rs 101.40. In Kolkata, a liter of petrol is fixed at Rs 104.67. In Bhopal, petrol is priced at Rs 107.23. Petrol and diesel are available in Lucknow at the lowest rates in the country at Rs 95.28 per liter.

The price of diesel in Mumbai is Rs 94.14. Diesel in Delhi remains unchanged at Rs 86.67 per liter and in Chennai at Rs 91.43 per liter. In Kolkata, diesel is priced at Rs 89.79 per liter. In Bhopal, diesel is priced at Rs 90.87. The price of a liter of diesel in Lucknow is Rs 86.80.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to criticize the Modi government's election offer at the Center, saying that the people of the country should start filling up their tanks from now on.

