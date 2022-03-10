Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check out price of petrol-diesel ahead of Assembly election results

Petrol and diesel rates have been announced on the day of Assembly election results in five states. Today, despite the record rise in crude oil, there has been no increase in petrol and diesel prices. Even today, fuel prices are stable. Russia and Ukraine have been at war for the past several days, which has also affected international crude oil prices.

According to the latest information from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), petrol is being sold at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.14 per litre in Mumbai today. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 95.41 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 104.67 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.79 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel at Rs 91.43 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have not changed in Noida either. In Noida, petrol is being sold at Rs 95.51 and diesel at Rs 87.01 per litre. In Lucknow, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.28, while diesel is available at Rs 86.80. In Bangalore, petrol is priced at Rs 100.58 and diesel at Rs 85.01.



