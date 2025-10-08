Petromin Express India launches 'Petrofit' and 'Petrofit Plus' -- Tech-enabled Vehicle Health & Protection Plans for Indian Car Owners

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8: Petromin Express India, a leading provider of quick, reliable, and affordable automotive services, today announced the launch of two innovative customer-centric offerings Petrofit and Petrofit Plus. The launch underlines the company's commitment to delivering tech-enabled, transparent, and value-driven vehicle care solutions tailored for Indian customers.

Petrofit introduces the Electronic Vehicle Health Check (EVHC) a structured digital diagnostic service that provides customers with an instant, detailed report on their vehicle's condition and key systems. With EVHC, car owners gain complete visibility into their vehicle health, helping them make informed decisions and avoid unexpected breakdowns.

Building on this foundation, Petrofit Plus offers an all-in-one Vehicle Protect Plan designed to provide peace of mind to car owners. The comprehensive plan includes:

* Roadside Assistance (RSA): 24/7 nationwide support covering breakdown towing, fuel delivery, battery jump-start, key lockout, and minor onsite repairs.

* Document Protection Cover: Reimbursement for loss or damage of essential documents such as RC and Driving Licence, up to INR 3,000.

* Group Personal Accident (GPA) Cover: Complimentary personal accident insurance providing up to INR1 lakh financial protection in case of accidental death.

* Engine Extended Warranty: Protection for key engine components (as per terms and conditions), available for vehicles less than 9 years old and under 1.5 lakh kilometres.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ashnut Chopra, Managing Director, Petromin Express India, said, "With Petrofit and Petrofit Plus, we are delivering on our promise to provide Indian customers with innovative, affordable, and trustworthy mobility solutions. Petrofit builds transparency by giving customers a clear digital view of their vehicle health, while Petrofit Plus protects them against unexpected costs and risks, offering true peace of mind on the road. These offerings reflect our vision of combining Petromin's global expertise with local insights to serve India's rapidly growing automotive market."

Benefits for Petromin Express India Customers

* Comprehensive Coverage: Extended warranty provides essential protection for engine components, safeguarding customers against unforeseen repair costs.

* Convenience: Roadside assistance offers immediate support for breakdowns, enhancing the overall driving experience for Petromin Express India customers.

* Cost Savings: Prevents unexpected expenses, allowing customers to budget effectively for vehicle maintenance.

* Increased Peace of Mind: Customers can drive confidently, knowing they have access to professional assistance and extended coverage.

* Customer Loyalty: Offering these valuable services strengthens customer trust and loyalty to the Petromin brand.

Petromin Express India operates with the mission of redefining automotive aftersales through technology integration, customer convenience, and affordable pricing. With these launches, the company strengthens its positioning as a trusted partner for Indian car owners one that not only services vehicles but also safeguards customers against unforeseen breakdowns, expenses, and risks.

Petromin Express India, a Petromin subsidiary, delivers quick, reliable, and standardized automotive services in a strategic partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). Operating service centers at HPCL fuel stations across Bengaluru and Chennai, the company provides customers with convenient access to essential car care, including oil changes, tyre services, batteries, and maintenance.

The brand is anchored on four commitmentsHonest Pricing, Genuine Parts, Certified Technicians, and Warranty Coverageensuring transparency, quality, and trust in every service. Supported by Petromin's global expertise spanning more than five decades, Petromin Express India is positioned to scale its presence significantly, with a strategic vision of expanding to 1,000 service centers by 2030.

For further information, please visit www.petromin.in.

