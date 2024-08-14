Petronet LNG's Dahej terminal capacity being increased from 17.5 million tonne per year to 22.5: Minister Puri

New Delhi [India], August 14 : The capacity of Petronet LNG's Dahej terminal is being increased to 22.5 MMTPA from 17.5 MMTPA as India continues on a journey towards energy self-sufficiency.

The Dahej LNG terminal in Gujarat is India's largest single-location LNG storage and regasification facility.

"The capacity of @PetronetLNGLtd's Dahej LNG Terminal which is India's largest single-location LNG storage and regasification facility where this process can be seen happening is being increased to 22.5 MMTPA from 17.5 MMTPA as India continues on a journey towards energy self-sufficiency under the leadership of PM@narendramodi Ji," said Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a post on X.

India is dependent on imported LNG (45 per cent of NG is imported) to meet its domestic demand. The LNG is imported either through long-term (LT) contracts or through spot purchases (ST) from the international markets. Most of the long-term contracts are either crude-linked which is largely from the Middle East or gas-linked which is from the US.

In India, Natural Gas is majorly consumed in Fertilizer, Refinery, Petrochemical Industries and City gas. The facility at Dahej had been set up to meet the requirements of customers who do not have access to pipelines.

As India's energy sector continues to expand and strengthen, the country's journey towards energy self-sufficiency is gaining momentum.

Recently, Minister Puri noted that the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery in Assam is underway. Once complete, it will increase its refining capacity from 3 million tonnes per year to 9 MMTPA. The Minister also shared a video showing the construction work for the expanded refinery unit.

A pipeline of around 1,640 km is being laid from Paradip Port to Numaligarh for transporting imported crude. The Numaligarh Refinery's expansion will enhance the overall crude oil processing capacity and is scheduled to be completed by 2024. Environmental clearance for the project was obtained in July 2020. The approved budget for the project is Rs 28,026 crore, according to the refinery's website.

NRL is the largest of the four refineries operating in Assam and significantly contributes to Assam's overall economic development.

