P&G Health's '12 Ka Naara' to Raise Awareness on Iron Deficiency Anemia in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in Collaboration with FOGSI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Commemorating Iron Deficiency Day, P&G Health announced the launch of '12 Ka Naara' campaign in collaboration with MOGS (Mumbai Obstetric & Gynecological Society) and AOGS (Ahmedabad Obstetric & Gynecological Society), the Societies of Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI), to raise awareness on prevention, treatment and management of iron deficiency anemia (IDA).

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, said, "Iron deficiency anemia (IDA) is one of the most common nutritional deficiencies observed amongst women and children in India that can negatively impact physical growth and development and lead to poor reproductive outcomes. P&G Health has been working towards raising awareness on iron deficiency anemia through several initiatives by its flagship brand Livogen, in collaboration with healthcare organizations including the 'Na Na Anemia Bus Yatra' that travelled across northern, eastern, and southern cities of India in the last 12 months. We are pleased to come together once again with FOGSI to commemorate Iron Deficiency Day with the '12 Ka Naara' campaign in the urban communities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad. With 12 being the optimal hemoglobin level for women, '12 ka Naara' aims to empower individuals, especially from the underserved communities, to understand early symptoms of iron deficiency anemia and seek timely treatment."

'12 ka Naara' includes a comprehensive collective effort to create awareness at the grassroots in Mumbai and Ahmedabad through Nukkad Nataks (street plays), Mahila Sabha meetings with gynecologists imparting information to women on combating IDA, and community programs. Further, free screening camps will offer comprehensive anemia testing along with free consultation with gynecologists. Doctors present at the camps will also provide nutritional consultations and guidance on managing and preventing the condition. Together with scientific education programs such as Doctor Group Meetings on the treatment and management of IDA with general practitioners, pharmacists and other HCPs, the campaign aims to reach an estimated 1.5 lakh women and over 80000 HCPs and Pharmacists.

Dr. Anahita Chauhan, President, MOGS added, "Early detection is key to address iron deficiency anemia. It is imperative to understand the importance of maintaining healthy iron levels through a balanced diet, appropriate supplementation when necessary, and regular health check-ups. The '12 Ka Naara' initiative is an active effort towards this direction."

Dr Mukesh Savaliya, President, AOGS, said, "12 ka Naara campaign will not only provide women with valuable insights into the prevalence of the condition but also offer them an opportunity to seek timely treatment. I thank my colleague Dr. Jaydeep Tank, President-Elect, FOGSI and his associates, along with the P&G Health team for coming together to design and implement this much-needed awareness effort."

