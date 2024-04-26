P&G Health's Evion Launches Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: Concerned about maintaining your skin's hydration amidst the scorching summer heat, it's time you shield your skin against the season's harsh elements and embrace sun-kissed days with confidence and radiance.

The new Evion Cream from India's #1 Vitamin E Brand brings together the goodness of Vitamin E and Aloe Vera for a radiant nourished and glowing skin. Enriched with the potent antioxidant properties of Vitamin E and the soothing essence of natural aloe vera extracts, this cream helps reduce dullness and dark spots making sure that your skin radiates its natural glow. It protects skin from dehydration and wrinkles and moisturises with the richness of Aloe Vera. Use it as a daily moisturizer, pair it with your sunscreen or wear it as the last thing before you sleep, Evion cream is as versatile as it gets.

Its rejuvenated formula goes beyond hydration, combatting dullness, dark spots, and the damaging effects of environmental stressors like sun exposure and pollution. Vitamin E and the richness of Aloe Vera helps Nourish, Repair & protect skin, ensuring it is hydrated and well moisturized.

Vijay Pampana, Director & Head of Marketing, P&G Health, shared, "Our skin faces a myriad of challenges everyday from exposure to harsh sunlight and environmental pollutants, to the stresses of daily life. As India's #1 Vitamin E brand, we are delighted to help our consumers incorporate the goodness of Vitamin E and Aloe Vera in their daily skincare routine with the New Evion Cream. We invite women from across India to join Raashii in taking the #EvionOMG Challenge and begin their journey towards radiant, nourished, and glowing skin."

Acclaimed actress Raashii Khanna has collaborated with Evion for the super cool #EvionOMG challenge and invites consumers from across India to take the challenge on Instagram by sharing her reel on their stories. 3 lucky winners of the contest will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Raashii in person and collaborate on a special reel with her while 50 winners will receive a cool hamper from Evion Cream.

Evion Cream is available on Ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and in pharmacy stores near you.

